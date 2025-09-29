The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt loses first ACC Matchup, falls to Louisville 34-27

By Kaylee Uribe and Daniel Sung
September 28, 2025

Photos: Pitt loses first ACC Matchup, falls to Louisville 34-27

KU - 4
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
The Pitt football team runs onto the field before the game against Louisville at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

