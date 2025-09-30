MLB 2025 American League postseason preview

In October, the weather gets colder and the stakes get higher. October is the canvas where heroes are painted, records are shattered and every swing echoes through baseball’s history. Ghosts of the past whisper in the stands, and every pitch writes history. Bring the hype — this is what we live for, baseball fans. It’s our month.

As October falls, the American League awakens — a conference of teams that have claimed glory 68 times in MLB history. Could this be yet another chapter in the story of the AL? Well, let’s see what the battlefield looks like.

American League

Toronto Blue Jays

No. 1 seed | 94-68 | AL East champs

O Canada! Our home and native land!

The only non-American team competing in the playoffs this year, the No. 1-seed Toronto Blue Jays, will look to capitalize after winning the tightest division in baseball. The Jays were reeling from yet another offseason of missed opportunities. They failed to land big-name stars like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, and pressure was mounting on general manager Ross Atkins.

Yet here they are, storming into the postseason as the American League’s top seed, flipping the script on every doubter who ever called them frauds. After losing six of seven, they ripped off four straight to claim the AL East against an old foe in Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays had unexpected heroes stepping up throughout the season and were led by 35-year-old George Springer, who came roaring back from an injury-plagued tenure in Toronto. He’s also supported by the trio of ace Kevin Gausman, Bo Bichette and the face of the franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays can shatter a seven-game playoff losing streak that’s haunted them since 2016, including gut-punch exits in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Seattle Mariners

No. 2 seed | 90-72 | AL West champs

At long last, the Mariners are back on top. Their last AL West crown came in 2001 with a roster stacked with Ichiro, Bret Boone and seven All-Stars — a team that felt destined for a title but never sealed it. Now, more than two decades later, this new-look squad feels like a modern echo of that ’01 powerhouse.

The Mariners feature an MVP finalist in “The Big Dumper,” Cal Raleigh and five other All-Stars who will all claim hardware, whether it is in the field or as a Silver Slugger.

As great as Raleigh has played, he can’t carry the whole load himself — which is why it helps to have Julio Rodríguez, Randy Arozarena, trade deadline acquisitions Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor, Jorge Polanco, Dom Canzone and J.P. Crawford backing him up in that lineup.

But of course, there is one concern, and that comes with the lone All-Star starting pitcher for this squad, Bryan Woo, who exited his start on Sept. 19 with inflammation in his right pectoral.

Before their most recent appearance in 2022, the Mariners had one of the longest droughts in baseball — 20 years. You want a story with a fairytale ending? The Emerald City is calling.

Cleveland Guardians

No. 3 seed | 88-74 | AL Central champs

The Guardians were once 15 and a half games out, sitting in fourth place in the AL Central on July 9, closer to last than first. The Guardians don’t have a star closer, young pitcher, yet here they are — the AL Central champions. Their climb is now the largest comeback in major-league history, surpassing even the 1914 Boston Braves’ 15-game rally and the Yankees’ 1978 surge.

Cleveland’s pitching has carried them — they had a 3.70 ERA overall and 2.25 ERA in September, but October demands more than arms. That’s where the X factor comes in.

The X factor for the Guardians is Kyle Manzardo. With the Guardians ranking near the bottom in on-base and slugging, the power-hitting sophomore could become the bat that changes everything.

New York Yankees

No. 4 seed | 94-68 | AL wild card

Have you ever heard about this team when the term “baseball” comes up? Or this guy, the multi-time MVP award winner, and most recently crowned AL Batting Title winner, Aaron Judge? Oh yeah, meet the New York Yankees. Let me tell you about them. They hit home runs, they hit home runs, they have good starting pitching and they hit home runs.

No team flexes more power than the Yankees, who top the MLB in both home runs and OPS. With Judge and Giancarlo Stanton anchoring the lineup, the Red Sox southpaws will have their hands full.

The starting rotation, though, is credited between Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, who have filled the missing shoes of Gerrit Cole quite well. Along with the bolstered bullpen via the deadline — David Bednar, Camilo Doval, Fernando Cruz — this team is set for another big run at number 28.

Yet, the biggest concern is the best hitter in the world. Judge’s stature as one of the game’s all-time great sluggers is undeniable, but his postseason slash line (.184/.344/.408) leaves fans wanting more.

Boston Red Sox

No. 5 seed | 89-73 | AL wild card

What a strange year in Beantown. Trading Rafael Devers to the Giants looked like the start of a rebuild — or was it? GM Brian O’Halloran bet on castoff Alex Bregman to lead the charge, and with Garrett Crochet’s high-90s heat and nasty sweeper, the Red Sox suddenly look less like sellers and more like contenders.

Now for the big story here. Aroldis Chapman. He never won in New York. In fact? He choked. Who does he get to face now? That same team he choked for, alongside the man who screamed at him rounding third in that loss many years ago, Alex Bregman. The question is — how can the AL Reliever of the Year put the past behind him and beat his old friend?

Detroit Tigers

No. 6 seed | 87-75 | AL wild card

Man, what a collapse. The Tigers broke the record for blowing the biggest division lead in the history of Major League Baseball. But do not let that fool you. This team was the best of the best all summer long, and they are not an easy opponent.

It’s easy to let the collapse cloud your memory, but don’t forget — the Tigers stormed through May, June, July, August and even into September with the best record in the American League. Say what you will about the stumbles, the Tigers are still a contender. Even with a handful of arms shelved, Detroit’s depth runs deep. They have a World Series Champion pulling the strings in manager A.J. Hinch, and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, will undoubtedly become the unanimous winner in a matter of weeks.