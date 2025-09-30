The Pitt News gives its MLB postseason predictions

Fall Classic incoming: Historic final // Austin Lenhardt-Barley, Staff Writer

In the American League wild card, I have the Tigers and their Ace Tarik Skubal taking down the Guardians. In the other matchup, the Yankees will have no problem dealing with the Red Sox at home. The Yankees use this momentum to beat the Blue Jays, leading them to the American League Championship round.

I see the Mariners and Cal Raleigh taking it up a notch to fend off the Tigers, sending them to the ALCS. The Mariners can produce offensively, and when their bullpen is cut down to 8-9 guys, they will be dangerous. I have the Mariners going all the way and beating the Yankees to go to the World Series.

The National League playoff bracket is almost a roll of the dice. I think the Dodgers will beat the Reds in the Wild Card Round. It’s anybody’s game between the Cubs and Padres, but I see the Cubs getting through just for the chance to play the Brewers in the National League Division Series.

I see the Dodgers rolling through a usually sleepy Phillies team coming off the playoff bye, sending them to the National League Championship Series. The Brewers will make swift work of the Cubs, leading to a Brewers vs. Dodgers NL final. I think Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers go all the way.

This is a dream seven-game series between two teams with superstars. I have the Dodgers winning 4-3 because of their playoff experience. Cal Raleigh is hitting .247 with 60 home runs, setting a league record for most in a season by a catcher, but it just won’t be enough to stop Ohtani.

The World Series is between two wild-card teams // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

In 2022, Major League Baseball expanded its playoff field from 10 teams to 12, including three wild-card teams. A year later, the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks was the third time in MLB history that a World Series took place between two wild-card teams. This year, we could see an all-wild card World Series for the fourth time.

While the path for these lower-seeded teams is harder — having to play in a Wild Card Series first — wild card teams usually enter the playoffs with a ton of momentum from having to win a lot to secure a playoff spot. Take, for example, this year’s Reds, who clinched a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season, winning 10 of their last 12 and storming past the Mets.

Stringing together wins and performing under pressure is exactly what’s needed to compete in October, and the wild-card teams are coming in already prepared for postseason play. October is all about who’s the hottest team, so don’t be surprised when the lower seeds perform well.

Blue Jays entering playoffs as division champs, seek to walk out as World Series champions // Sam Harris, Staff Writer

As the MLB’s regular season finally winds down, that only means the postseason is ramping up.

The National League is looking strong heading into the postseason, especially with the top-seeded Phillies and Dodgers. I predict that the reigning champion Dodgers will take the National League and head to the championship series. In my view, they need to defeat the Brewers to do so.

On the other side, the American League has some of the MLB’s general top contenders. The Blue Jays, though, have had outstanding competition in the league this year, winning their division. They have earned the number one seed in the AL and are heading into the playoffs with high momentum.

With an exciting set of teams for this year’s postseason, I predict the Toronto Blue Jays to end up on top, winning the World Series. The Dodgers have a great team, and I think they will have a close match-up, but I do not think they are going to repeat as World Series Champions.

Why the Phillies could take the 2025 Fall Classic // Karis Mameniskis, Staff Writer

The 2025 MLB playoffs kick off this Tuesday with four best-of-three matchups. Because every competing team has experienced highs and lows, the outlook seems uncertain.

In the NLCS, the Brewers will put real pressure on the Phillies. The Brewers consistently win games and are the most satisfying team to watch. However, Schwarber and Harper rank among the best playoff performers of their generation. Philadelphia’s rotation forms the foundation, and if it delivers well, the World Series seems inevitable.

On the other side, the American League looks less clear. Besides the Guardians, every team has a chance to advance. I predict the Mariners to face the Phillies because they finished the season strong. If they stick to their most reliable pitchers, they will perform explosively in October. The Yankees also closed the season well, but since this will be the first time the Mariners will play in the World Series, I pick Seattle.

Even with Zach Wheeler out for the year, the Phillies would go home early only if Trea Turner struggles returning from a hamstring injury. I’m still impressed by the Phillies’ lineup and their depth, and a first-round bye will give Trea Turner extra time to recover.

Ultimately, the Phillies will win the 2025 World Series because their starting pitchers dominate and their dangerous hitting duo — Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper — beat the Mariners.