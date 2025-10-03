Police blotter: Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

Thursday, September 25

An officer took a report regarding a missing package at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

An individual filed a hit-and-run report at Sennott Square.

Officers assisted City police with a theft at SkyVue Apartments.

An individual wished to file a theft report at Utterback Drive. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant at Hillman Library.

Officers assisted City police with a theft on Meyran Avenue.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an e-scooter at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

Friday, September 26

Campus security reported a liquor law violation. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, September 27

Officers assisted CMU police with two of their students who were intoxicated at Biomedical Science Tower 3.

Officers assisted City and CMU police with three individuals attempting to start a fire at Morewood Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

An officer issued a citation for underage drinking and carrying false identification at Acrisure Stadium.

An officer assisted City police with a report regarding the theft of an e-scooter at Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. Investigation pending.

Sunday, September 28

An individual was issued a citation for underage drinking at Forbes Hall Pavilion.

Monday, September 29

An officer took a report regarding the theft of phones at Bruce Hall. Investigation pending.

Officers assisted City police with a burglary in progress on Niagara Street. City police arrested one individual.

An officer assisted City police with a report regarding the theft of an e-scooter. Investigation pending.

An officer issued a citation arrest for carrying false identification.

Tuesday, September 30

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, October 1

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.