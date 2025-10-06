Pitt holds strong, but Duke surges into a 5-0 win

The Panthers (5-6-2) kept Duke (7-3-1) at bay for more than 40 minutes, forcing them into wide channels and holding the Blue Devils scoreless for most of the first half. But once the Blue Devils broke through, everything unraveled and Duke rolled into a 5-0 victory behind a second-half scoring surge.

Give them their flowers.

The opening half showed the Panthers at their best. They played with strategic discipline and in a “dome-like” formation, blocked the middle and forced Duke’s attacks wide. That solid structure allowed Pitt to slow the pace of Duke’s attacks and build momentum for shots on target.

Senior forward Margaret Wilde pushed forward to test the Blue Devils with a shot, while defensive junior Sage Stelzer set the tone in midfield with consistent hustle. Behind them, redshirt junior goalkeeper Abby Reisz came in with a seasonable save and stood strong in the net, delaying Duke’s breakthrough just before halftime. Although Duke’s second-half performance overwhelmed them, the Panthers’ first half showed what the team is capable of, and their resilience reflected disciplined effort.

By the numbers

Duke’s offense came alive in the second half, scoring four goals in 21 minutes, putting the game out of reach for the Panthers. The Blue Devils finished with five goals from five different players, highlighting their flexibility on all sides and intensity across both midfield and attack. Duke sophomore goalkeeper Caroline Dysart stopped three of Pitt’s seven shots to secure the clean sheet.

On the defensive side, Pitt held strong for over 40 minutes before Duke finally broke through, but their six fouls in the first half show how physical the game was in the Panthers’ attempt to try and slow Duke’s pace.

Even in a tough loss, junior defender and captain Olivia Lee continued her incredible run, logging the full 90 minutes anchoring the back line.

What about the other side?

Duke showed exactly why they are a force in the ACC. Senior midfielder Devin Lynch broke through the Panthers’ compact defense just before halftime, scoring the first goal of the match.

The Blue Devils capitalized after halftime and scored four goals from junior midfielder Mia Oliaro, redshirt junior forward Kat Rader, redshirt first-year midfielder Lauren Martinho and junior forward Mia Minestrella. Each player added to the tally, showing Duke’s ability to score from every area of the field.

This victory serves as Duke’s proof of their depth and versatility, a reminder of why they are ranked so high in the NCAA RPI and how dangerous they can be when their midfield and frontline connect.

What’s next for the Panthers

Next up, Pitt will travel south to face UNC Chapel Hill (8-4-0) on Sunday, Oct. 5, for another ACC matchup. Then, the Panthers will not return home until Oct. 17, where they take on NC State (3-6-4).