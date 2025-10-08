SGB addresses on-campus construction, discusses biology laboratory requirements

Student Government Board discussed construction-related closures on Pitt’s campus and changes to undergraduate biology lab requirements during its weekly meeting Tuesday night at Nordy’s Place.

Board member Andrew Elliott expressed concerns regarding on-campus construction and the danger it poses to students.

“Sidewalks are being closed with no notice to students in ways that make campus inaccessible,” Elliott said.

Elliott said the closure of sidewalks creates barriers for students walking to class.

“They make it harder to get where you need to go in a timely manner,” Elliott said. “Construction is going to increase that time.”

Elliott said SGB plans to contact the University to encourage more communication with the City.

“The University is the largest business in the City,” Elliott said. “They do have power to tell the [City] what they need to advocate for students.”

Elliott plans to make students more aware of sidewalk closures and advocate for greater University support in addressing these closures.

“We need a day of warning so we can disseminate that to students,” Elliott said. “Our biggest goal is to make sure nobody gets struck by a vehicle.”

Board member Kylie Baker discussed continued plans to start a winter clothing donation drive for students.

“It is based on a need that I believe exists for international students and [low-income] domestic students,” Baker said.

Baker said her goal for this donation closet is to reduce the stigma surrounding student need for clothing donations.

“Students will be able to do a pay-what-you-can system to eliminate the shame aspect,” Baker said.

Baker said she is working on getting University support for her donation closet. Baker also plans to receive student donations.

“We’re going to be setting up some donation boxes,” Baker said. “Pitt Financial Wellness has offered to put a box outside [the office].”

Board member Shanthi Bhaskar discussed proposed changes to the requirements for Biology 1 and 2 labs.

“The department is essentially combining the Bio 1 and Bio 2 labs,” Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar said there will be two labs students can choose from — one designed for pre-health students and one designed for students more interested in research. The proposal is still waiting for University approval, according to Bhaskar.

“Both courses have been approved at the Undergraduate Council level, but still need to pass the next level of review before they can be implemented,” Bhaskar said.

Allocations:

Black Action Society requested $15,744 for a block party. The board amended and approved this request to $5,194.

TAAZA Dance Competition requested $27,091 to attend a competition. This request was postponed to the next meeting.

Chem E-Cube requested $4,011.54 to attend a competition. The board approved this request in full.

Delta Epsilon Mu requested $3,910 for national dues. The board approved this request in full.

Ballet Club at Pitt requested $2,550 for general funds. The board approved this request in full.