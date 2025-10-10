Police blotter: Oct. 2 – Oct. 8

Thursday, October 2

Officers assisted City police with a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle on O’Hara Street.

An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant on O’Hara Street.

Friday, October 3

An officer issued a citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, October 4

An officer took a report and issued a summons arrest for retail theft and defiant trespass at the Book Center.

An individual was issued two citations for underage drinking and public drunkenness at Acrisure Stadium.

An officer took a report regarding a stolen cup holder at Acrisure Stadium. One individual was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, October 5

An officer took a report regarding the theft of laundry at Litchfield Towers.

Monday, October 6

An officer took a report regarding a theft of two journals at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, October 7

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Officers assisted City police with a large group of juveniles fighting on Ellsworth Avenue.

Officers assisted the Ohio Township Police department with an investigation at the Public Safety Building.

Wednesday, October 8

Officers assisted City police with a harassment report.

A building manager reported finding drug paraphernalia at Pennsylvania Apartments and wanted to turn it over to police.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a lost wallet at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.