Police blotter: Oct. 2 – Oct. 8

Thursday, October 2
Officers assisted City police with a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle on O’Hara Street.
An officer took a report and issued an arrest warrant on O’Hara Street.
Friday, October 3
An officer issued a citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Saturday, October 4
An officer took a report and issued a summons arrest for retail theft and defiant trespass at the Book Center.
An individual was issued two citations for underage drinking and public drunkenness at Acrisure Stadium.
An officer took a report regarding a stolen cup holder at Acrisure Stadium. One individual was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, October 5
An officer took a report regarding the theft of laundry at Litchfield Towers.
Monday, October 6
An officer took a report regarding a theft of two journals at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.
Tuesday, October 7
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Officers assisted City police with a large group of juveniles fighting on Ellsworth Avenue.
Officers assisted the Ohio Township Police department with an investigation at the Public Safety Building.
Wednesday, October 8
Officers assisted City police with a harassment report.
A building manager reported finding drug paraphernalia at Pennsylvania Apartments and wanted to turn it over to police.
An officer took a report regarding the theft of a lost wallet at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.