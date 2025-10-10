Government shutdown’s effect on Pitt remains uncertain

The federal government shutdown is in its second week, and its potential effects on Pitt are currently unclear.

After Republicans and Democrats in the Senate could not reach the required 60 votes to pass a bill funding government services into October and beyond, the federal government shut down for the first time since 2018 on Oct. 1. At Pitt, the government shutdown could impact federal student aid, research and grant funding, veterans and military learners, and visas for international students, faculty, and staff, depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

On Oct. 8, the Senate failed for a sixth time to pass a government funding bill.

The previous government shutdown that began in December 2018 lasted 34 days and cost the U.S. an estimated $3 billion in lost GDP.

On Sept. 30, University leadership sent a community message to all Pitt employees outlining their preparations for the impending government shutdown. It stated that Pitt is “closely monitoring the situation” and “will continue to operate normally.”

According to the message, the Office of Admissions and Financial Aid does not anticipate any immediate impacts on federal student aid, but a prolonged shutdown may affect FAFSA or federal loans and grants.

The Office for the Senior Vice Chancellor for Research created a webpage answering questions researchers may have about how the shutdown impacts their work. It says awarded grants and cooperative agreements will generally continue with minimal disruptions. No new awards or contracts will be issued, and some contracts will be subject to stop-work orders.

It also advises researchers to continue submitting proposals, reports and other communications by their scheduled deadlines.