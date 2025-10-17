The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Police blotter: Oct. 9 – Oct. 15

By News Editors
2:47 am
TPN File Photo

Thursday, October 9

Officers assisted City fire with responding to a fire at Clapp Hall.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Friday, October 10

An officer took a report regarding a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at Forbes Street Market. 

An officer took a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

Officers assisted another agency with a report of a scam at the Public Safety Building.

Saturday, October 11

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual was issued a citation for disorderly conduct on Oakland Avenue.

An officer took a harassment report at the Litchfield Towers lobby. 

Officers assisted City police with a report regarding an attempted theft of a vehicle on South Millvale Avenue and Mitre Way.

An officer took a report regarding a missing wallet at the Litchfield Towers lobby. Investigation pending.

An individual was arrested for driving under the influence on Schenley Drive.

Sunday, October 12

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Franklin Complex. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual was arrested for driving under the influence on Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.

An officer assisted City police with a report regarding missing credit cards at the Public Safety Building.

An officer took a report regarding a theft of an electric scooter at Salk Pavilion. Investigation pending.

Monday, October 13

Campus security reported a drug law violation at the Hampton Inn. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Tuesday, October 14

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, October 15

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

