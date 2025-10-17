Police blotter: Oct. 9 – Oct. 15

Thursday, October 9
Officers assisted City fire with responding to a fire at Clapp Hall.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Friday, October 10
An officer took a report regarding a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at Forbes Street Market.
An officer took a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.
Officers assisted another agency with a report of a scam at the Public Safety Building.
Saturday, October 11
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.
An individual was issued a citation for disorderly conduct on Oakland Avenue.
An officer took a harassment report at the Litchfield Towers lobby.
Officers assisted City police with a report regarding an attempted theft of a vehicle on South Millvale Avenue and Mitre Way.
An officer took a report regarding a missing wallet at the Litchfield Towers lobby. Investigation pending.
An individual was arrested for driving under the influence on Schenley Drive.
Sunday, October 12
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at the Franklin Complex. One student was issued a conduct referral.
An individual was arrested for driving under the influence on Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.
An officer assisted City police with a report regarding missing credit cards at the Public Safety Building.
An officer took a report regarding a theft of an electric scooter at Salk Pavilion. Investigation pending.
Monday, October 13
Campus security reported a drug law violation at the Hampton Inn. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Tuesday, October 14
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Wednesday, October 15
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.