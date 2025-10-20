Opinion | America’s obsession with empty plates

The year is 1996. All across fashion magazines, silhouettes of “heroin chic” girls are displayed in sheer clothing only big enough to conceal protruding ribs and makeup that conceals hollowed eyes and ghastly skin.

The year is 2003, and Naomi Campbell takes the stage for “Dolce & Gabbana’s” spring show in nude clothing because “skinny is the outfit.”

Finally, the year is 2025, and a mindless scroll through Instagram and TikTok results in an invasive and overzealous display of recipes that are somehow all sugar-free, low-calorie, high-protein and anti-bloat. One thing that has remained constant over time is the superficial beauty standards imposed on impressionable young women. This results in the glamorization of unhealthy bodies that appear unfathomably thin, sparking body image issues that affect individuals on a national scale.

Throughout recent years, there has been a set of lies sold to society masquerading under the guise of “body positivity.” Movements that are centered around body positivity aim to enforce the acceptance of all body types. Both the resurgence and creation of these moments have led people to believe that society is progressing and pushing back against toxic beauty standards. This is simply not true. In fact, conversations centered around bodies have not only worsened but have also become widespread on online platforms.

Influencers with millions of followers hold immense power over their audiences, many of whom idolize them without question. These devoted fans become the biggest victims of such harmful behavior, often following suit without realizing the consequences. Influencers like Liv Schmidt have been called out for their unhealthy “what I eat in a day” videos that show little to no satiating food and promote a dieting style that is unsustainable and harmful long-term.

Perhaps an even more fervent example of how ridiculous the physical expectations for women have become is Eugenia Cooney. Cooney started her online career in 2011, initially streaming on YouNow before transitioning to YouTube, where she remains. Her content is centered around gothic makeup, try-on hauls and fashion. Then, in 2015, fans noticed her rapidly losing weight despite her being naturally skinny, raising concerns. As a result, many online petitions and awareness campaigns started up in pursuit of getting her help. In early 2019, she disappeared from the internet completely after entering rehab following an intervention that her family and friends staged. These efforts by her loved ones proved ineffective, as she has since relapsed and is now being trashed online for using her body as “thinspiration” to her younger fans. However, we live in a time when one influencer loses their platform, another one takes their place, worsening the problem of body minimalism in America.

Even professional athletes like Serena Williams cannot escape the effects of this widespread epidemic. At the start of her career, there was a lot of negative dialogue surrounding her body. Society deemed her “manly” and “unfeminine” because of her athletic build. Even in the face of this controversy, she has proved to be quite the role model for young women and children alike, teaching others to embrace their bodies no matter how big, small or muscular they appear. Recently, the only attention surrounding her name has been negative, sparked by a series of promotional ads featuring the weight loss drug known as GLP-1. The collaboration left many people both displeased and shocked. After all, she’s long been seen as the pinnacle of health and wellness. If even she feels the need to alter her body, what message does that send to the rest of us?

Venturing beyond the world of athletics, even everyday things like grocery shopping have also been affected. On Oct. 6, it was confirmed that Costco will now have Ozempic in stores available to buy at a discounted price. Ozempic has gained tremendous traction in recent years, undoubtedly due to celebrities exposing it as their “drug of choice” in their journey of either losing or maintaining weight. This is especially troubling because Ozempic was designed to be available only to people with Type 2 Diabetes, as it helps to lower blood sugar levels. Weight loss, which is simply a side-effect of the drug, is being abused by people without diabetes looking for an easy solution or a quick fix to lose weight. This speaks to an underlying theme of America being a “culture of convenience.” Rather than losing weight organically, we prefer injections for automatic results. The truth is America does not need a diet but rather a detox from the toxic ideals that have deprived generations of their self-worth.

Former supermodel turned business mogul Kate Moss once said, “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” Her words have ever since haunted the narrative of American culture and media. Despite the side effects of this mindset that has infiltrated body ideals, there is always a way to make a difference. It’s time we stop relying on scale to measure our self-worth and instead rely on the strength, joy and also wholeness that come from being human. To be human means to be imperfect, and pretending otherwise is an assassination of the most authentic parts of who we are.

Hailey Richard is an opinions columnist who writes about culture, media and controversial hot takes. Email her at [email protected].