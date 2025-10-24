Police blotter: Oct. 16 – Oct. 22

Thursday, October 16

Officers took a report regarding a fire due to an overloaded dryer at Irvis Hall. City fire responded.

An officer took a report regarding a missing backpack at the Litchfield Towers lobby. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 17

An individual was issued a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower A.

An individual was issued three citations for underage drinking, presentation of false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct at Nordenberg Hall.

An officer took a report regarding retail theft on Forbes Avenue.

An officer confiscated two false identification cards at Hillman Library.

Officers assisted City police regarding an intoxicated individual on Semple Street. City medics responded, and the individual was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Saturday, October 18

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower C. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, October 19

An individual was issued a citation for public drunkenness on Forbes Avenue.

An individual was arrested for criminal trespass at Litchfield Tower B.

Monday, October 20

An individual was arrested for defiant trespass at Sennott Square.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a package at the Centre Plaza Apartments. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, October 21

An officer assisted the Stowe Township Police with an investigation at the Public Safety Building.

An officer took a report regarding an access device fraud at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of an electric scooter at Posvar Hall. Investigation pending

Wednesday, October 22

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.