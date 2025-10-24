Predict Four | Four staff writers give their predictions for Pitt vs. NC State

Pitt mauls the Pack, 38-21 // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

Last week’s win against Syracuse was perhaps the ugliest in recent memory for the Panthers. Thirteen penalties for 114 yards of lost yardage, under 300 yards of total offense for the first time this season — and in over a year — seven sacks allowed and only four converted third-down attempts.

Ugly, yet a big win. Sure, the Orange were without star quarterback Steve Angeli, but the game should have been a better offensive performance for the 13th-ranked offense in the country.

Pitt is back home this weekend for its Homecoming, as they host NC State. The Pack started the season incredibly hot, rolling past No. 16 Virginia and Wake Forest. Then, it got crushed by Duke, fell short to Virginia Tech and suffered a season-high 29-point loss to the No. 12 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

This should be a crowded game at Acrisure Stadium — sorry, Big Ben — and the Panthers should win and cover.

Sure, Mason and Co. struggled last weekend, but Pitt now has a legitimate chance of making a push towards the ACC Championship game. The only thing that stands in the way of that happening? Themselves. One more loss, and they are out. But this win streak will extend past NC State and into the home of the Cardinals, at Stanford University.

Give me the Panthers in a huge statement win, 38-21.

All gas, no brakes— Panthers hunt the Wolfpack 38-17 // Rithika Praturu, Staff Writer

Confidence. That is all a team truly needs, and the Panthers have it right now. First-year quarterback Mason Heintschel is the first Pitt true first-year quarterback to win three straight games since 1987, and the team is coming together.

Sure, the last few games were chaotic. The Panthers have allowed 24 sacks on the season — 14 of them on Pitt’s previous starter, redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein — averaging only 121 rushing yards and struggling with injuries to their best players.

Yet, through the mess, Heintschel managed to pull off a 36-yard rushing touchdown out of nowhere — the longest by a Pitt quarterback since Kenny Pickett’s iconic 58-yard run in the 2021 ACC Championship Game.

“NC State is the most talented football team that we will have played to date,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said about the team that got chewed up and spit out by Notre Dame last week.

Narduzzi praised NC State sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey for his efficiency, accuracy and mobility, although his seven interceptions so far could pose an opportunity for Pitt’s defense. He also highlighted running back Hollywood Smothers — who has 739 rushing yards and six touchdowns — as one of the best the Panthers will face this season, drawing comparisons to senior running back Desmond Reid.

We’ll see how this game goes. If Pitt’s defense shows up, the Panthers have it in the bag — even with a chaotic offense.

Panthers on that Pack watch, Pitt wins 31-14 // Ethan Lemler, Staff Writer

After a sloppy, albeit dominant win at Syracuse last weekend, and with an above-average NC State team coming off a bye, this game has all the makings of a Pitt tragedy.

After three wins in a row, Pitt students and alumni are ready for this team to “Pitt it up,” as some would say. But, instead, I believe this game has the makings of another breakout game for Heintschel. NC State has struggled the most this season with its pass rush on defense, and with a banged-up offensive line, that is a key matchup victory for the Panthers. Heintschel has shown what he can do with his legs, but with some extra time in the pocket and an underrated receiving core, watch for Mason to have another 300-yard performance.

On the defensive side, Pitt once again matches up well, but with All-American junior linebacker Kyle Louis a game-time decision, Pitt’s defense that has been so dominant so far this season may be without its star player. If he does end up sitting out, redshirt sophomore Cam Lewis will take his place, who tied for the team lead last week against Syracuse with eight tackles and two tackles for loss.

If Pitt can capitalize on Bailey’s mistakes and one of the worst passing defenses in the ACC, this should be the fourth straight win.

Pitt ekes out a nailbiter against the Wolfpack, 27-23 // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

Pitt returns to Acrisure Stadium after a 2-0 road trip in which the Panthers took down Florida State and Syracuse. With alumni returning for Homecoming weekend, the Panthers are set to take on a 4-3 NC State team that is fresh off a loss to Notre Dame. The Wolfpack are hungry to stay above .500, but the Panthers have what it takes to get it done at home and win their fourth straight.

NC State should have the ability to keep it close thanks to Hollywood Smothers, the ACC rushing yards leader. Pitt’s run defense is stout, but injuries are piling up, and with junior linebackers Rasheem Biles and Louis unsure to play, the run defense could look questionable come Saturday.

However, Heintschel’s heroics have given this team confidence, and the Panthers are backed by a home crowd with a lot more energy thanks to the midseason turnaround. The Panthers’ offense will outlast the Wolfpack, but it won’t be easy.