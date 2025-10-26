The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

Photos: Pitt Men’s Soccer vs Wake Forest

By Akshath Puli, Staff Photographer
October 26, 2025
Akshath Puli | Staff Photographer
Pitt men’s soccer players celebrate after a goal during a game against Wake Forest at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Oct. 24, 2025.

2025_10_24_AP_MSOC_vs_Wake_Forest-08
Akshath Puli | Staff Photographer
A Pitt men's soccer player runs after the ball during a game against Wake Forest at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Oct. 24, 2025.

