Predict Four | Four staff writers give their predictions for Pitt vs. Stanford

Pitt survives Stanford trap, 33-31 // Sean McQuillan, Staff Writer

This game feels … strange.

For the first time in almost 103 years, the Panthers will travel 2,649 miles out west to take on the Stanford Cardinal. Sure, look at the team records. The Cardinal are 3-5 (2-3 ACC) coming off a seven-point showing at the U. But, this game is a must-win for Stanford — if they want to go bowling, that is. Therefore, may I introduce you to the trap game … almost.

Last week, Pitt’s offense dismantled NC State, adding to the Wolfpack’s struggles during Pitt’s current four-game win streak. This past week, first-year quarterback Mason Heintschel was ranked the number one college quarterback in CBS Sports’ power rankings.

The road to the ACC Championship just feels too hyped up in the media, so this is what is going to happen on Saturday. Pitt will put up points, and the offense will look great. But head coach Frank Reich’s team is going to stay in it until the very end. Give me the Panthers in a nail-biting victory heading into the bye, where they will prepare for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Pitt pushes through Stanford, 24-21 // Rithika Praturu, Staff Writer

Two major storylines stand out heading into the game — Heintschel’s breakout performance and the logistics of Pitt’s cross-country trip.

Heintschel’s 423-yard showing against NC State not only broke Pitt’s freshman quarterback record but also placed him at the top of the national quarterback power rankings. The Panthers have found their rhythm, winning four straight games and showing they can close out tight contests. Everything is working in their favor, but the long flight west could test their focus and consistency.

Stanford, meanwhile, has faced challenges with consistency this season but will look to sophomore running back Micah Ford, who leads the team with 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns, to steady the ship. Senior wide receiver CJ Williams remains a steady presence with 40 receptions for 476 yards. For Stanford’s defense, the main concern will be slowing down Pitt’s offense after allowing 30 points per game over its last four games.

Both teams have something to prove — but especially Pitt — as they head into a stretch of games against ranked teams.

Trick or Treat? Pitt becomes a contender, winning 35-10 // Ethan Lemler, Staff Writer

Boo! No, it’s not a ghost story this Halloweekend, but a trap game over 2,500 miles from the Steel City. After a 4-0 stretch — which has seen rising star Mason Heintschel throw for at least 300 yards in three of those games — Panther fans are bracing for the inevitable heartbreak that they have become oh so accustomed to.

But this year feels different. Rather than a recipe of starting strong before the downturn, this Panthers team has already experienced the heartbreak of losing the Backyard Brawl, as well as a double-digit lead against ACC rival Louisville. The Panthers could have given up their season right then and there, but a quarterback switch has revived the season to the point where a trap game seems inevitable.

The difference this year is the defense. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has had plenty of strong defensive units, but he hasn’t had one with this deep of a bench in a long time. After losing two starters at linebacker, Pittsburgh local and redshirt sophomore Cameron Lindsey stepped up to hold NC State’s offense in line. Not only have the linebackers stepped up, but the secondary looks like a completely different unit compared to earlier in the season. Fifth-year Kavir Bains-Marquez, a Cal Poly transfer, is a wrecking ball from the safety position, and true first-year cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. has performed as one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football.

What might seem like a trap game has “advantage Pitt” written all over it. Expect Heintschel to continue slinging the pigskin, and the Pitt defense to continue their dominating ways.

Pitt cuts down Stanford 31-7 en route to fifth straight win // Thomas Simione, Staff Writer

The Panthers stayed hot with a big home win against NC State, blowing out the Wolfpack 55-34. Now, the Panthers head to the West Coast to face the 3-5 Stanford Cardinal.

This matchup has all the potential markings of a trap game for Pitt, with a bye week and a huge matchup against Notre Dame looming in Pitt’s future. It isn’t crazy to assume that Pitt is already looking past the Cardinal towards the bigger ACC matchups at the end of the season.

At 6-2, Pitt cannot lose another conference game, and they know it. With momentum high and a four-game win streak to defend, I’m confident the Panthers can secure a comfortable win.

Sure, the offense may struggle at first due to the long travel day, but with Heintschel continuing to improve week after week, the Panthers’ offense should eventually break through. Despite an upset win over Florida State and a win against a bad Boston College team, Stanford has lost all of its ACC matchups by at least three scores.

While there is some tension about a potential trap game, the Panthers have no reason to worry.