Takeaways | Pitt adjusts after halftime, dominates UPJ in 100-65 blowout

Pitt was asleep for the first 20 minutes, flat on both ends of the floor. Ball movement slowed, and defensive energy followed. Pitt-Johnstown couldn’t seem to miss in the first half, making it a hard watch for any Pitt men’s basketball fan. The Panthers trailed by as many as nine points before halftime, and the few fans in the Pete had little to cheer for, unsure what to make of a Power Five program struggling with a Division II opponent.

Then, something changed. I don’t know what Jeff Capel said in the locker room, but it worked. Pitt wasted no time erupting through the second half with 53 points, 68% shooting from the field and 14 forced turnovers to finish with a 100-65 win.

Head coach Jeff Capel put it best after the game.

“I thought in the second half, everything was much better,” Capel said, “and our defense was able to ignite some things for us offensively.”

Pitt can’t afford to make a habit of slow starts

It wasn’t the start anyone expected. The Panthers looked hesitant early, allowing wide-open three-pointers and gave up 53% shooting in the first half. Senior guard Will Kromka and Junior forward Baden Forup ran around the defense combining 30 out of the 42 points, forcing Capel to call an early timeout.

That’s where Pitt slips, and that’s where the problems start. Pitt has proven they can easily flip a game in seconds — the challenge is finding that before halftime. Against a team like Pitt-Johnstown, that was fine, but against ACC opponents, it won’t be.

Witherspoon brings direction

First-year guard Omari Witherspoon shows the maturity of an upperclassman. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, five assists and two three-pointers, but what really stands out is how he changes the feel of Pitt’s offense. When the offense looked lost to start, Witherspoon scored or assisted on four straight possessions to take control and find direction. He controlled the tempo, connected on a pull-up three to tie the game and found open teammates when the defense collapsed.

Witherspoon’s chemistry with sophomore guard Nojus Indrušaitis, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, looked natural and easy. The two played off of each other — Witherspoon kept tempo and found Indrusaitis in the motion, while Indrusaitis drew defenders, freeing driving lanes. Their give-and-go and off-ball reads provided a much-needed smooth look. For a team still looking for offensive fluidity, this duo looks like something Pitt can build off of. Senior guard Barry Dunning Jr. added eight points off the bench and added defensive pressure that drove Pitt’s momentum change. Dunning’s action on both ends showed the experience and consistency that will matter when conference games start.

If the Panthers need a spark when energy dips, Witherspoon and his teammates already look like the players to turn to.

Cam Corhen gives Pitt a dependable post option

The presence inside the Pete changed once senior forward Cameron Corhen started asserting himself. The Florida State transfer established himself with 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, five rebounds and two blocks. Corhen was efficient, physical and unfazed — a combination the Panthers were missing last year.

Corhen’s impact warranted extra attention, freeing shooters and settling possessions when the offense looked rushed. On defense, he cut off driving lanes and cleaned up defensive holes. The new Panther made things look easy, slamming in a dunk midway through the second half, waking up the stadium. He doesn’t just give Pitt a scoring option — he gives them an edge.

As messy as the first half looked, Pitt’s response mattered more than the early troubles. For only the second game of the season, the last 20 minutes weren’t about extending the lead — it was about developing rhythm, chemistry and trust. Corhen’s dominance, Witherspoon’s maturity at point guard and a defense that woke up just in time showed what this group can become — but only if they can ignite it from the start.

Pitt opens its regular season against Youngstown State next week at the Petersen Event Center. If the Panthers start the way they finished Monday night, they won’t be waking up — they’ll be awake, alive and ready.