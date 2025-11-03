Opinion | Drivers should have to be retested

Driving down Pittsburgh Highway 378 the other day, I was suddenly cut off by a car merging into my lane without using a turn signal, and I had to slam on my brakes to avoid an accident. When I looked over, I noticed it was an older woman driving. It made me think about how often I see older drivers engaging in unsafe behavior — rolling through stop signs, running red lights or forgetting to signal.

I understand that anyone can make mistakes — many of these issues come from older drivers whose reflexes or attention may not be what they once were. But drivers aged 65 and older were involved in about 25% of all fatal crashes in 2023, even though they only made up around 17% of licensed drivers. Age-related factors such as slower reaction times, reduced vision and medication side effects can make driving more challenging for seniors.

I believe something should be implemented to improve driver safety, similar to other activities that require skill and regular certification. Think of scuba diving or even hunting and fishing. In all of these cases, individuals need to renew their licenses or demonstrate ongoing competence. It seems reasonable that drivers should do the same — perhaps every 10 to 15 years for all drivers and more frequently after age 65. But I definitely think people should be required to retake a driving test once they reach the age of 65. This would ensure that older drivers are alert, capable and up to date with current road laws.

Implementing retesting for senior drivers could help identify when someone’s skills are no longer safe for the road before an accident happens.

It’s frustrating when I’m driving safely, listening to music and focusing on the road, only for someone to cut me off or roll through a stop sign. Situations like this are not only scary but can be deadly. I truly believe in implementing a retest for a driver’s license. This could prevent many accidents and encourage everyone to stay sharp and responsible behind the wheel.

Road rage is another major issue that plays into road safety. When people encounter unsafe drivers, they often get angry or act out of frustration, which can escalate into dangerous behavior. If drivers were held to a higher standard through regular testing, fewer unsafe incidents would occur and we might see less road rage overall.

To be clear, I am not trying to target older drivers or disrespect anyone based on age. I recognize that no one is a perfect driver — including myself — but when I see the same types of dangerous behavior happening repeatedly, it becomes clear that this is a real problem. Driving is essential for education, work and everyday life, but it should never come at the cost of someone’s safety. Regular driver retesting, especially for those over 65, could make the roads safer for everyone and help save lives.

Driving is about trust. Every time we get behind the wheel, we trust that others are paying attention and following the rules like everyone else — hopefully. That trust is what keeps our roads safe. If retesting older drivers can strengthen that trust and prevent even one serious crash, then I believe it’s something we should seriously consider. I don’t say this out of frustration, but because I care about everyone else’s safety. Car crashes are so common, and this could be a step in the right direction. We all share the road, and it’s up to us to make sure it stays safe for everyone.

Angel Rodriguez loves a writing style with a prominent voice and is very passionate about equality, self-expression and what matters most. He is always willing to hear feedback and new ideas at [email protected]