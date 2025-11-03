Political organizations meet with Pitt administrators amid national tensions 

As political tensions across the country run high, some student-run political organizations at Pitt have been working with Pitt administrators to maintain open dialogue on campus.

Amid federal threats of funding cuts for some universities and a failing free speech grade for Pitt, the Pitt administration has made efforts to hear student voices through discussions over meals, as well as formal and informal meetings with Pitt Republican and Pitt Democrat clubs.

After Charlie Kirk’s death in September, Pitt administration treated College Republicans at Pitt officers to dinner and discussion, according to Jesse Milston, vice president of College Republicans at Pitt and a junior political science major.

“We sat down and we discussed with them the myriad of issues we face, especially post-Charlie’s death — things like harassment on campus or harassment during our tablings,” Milston said. “They were very receptive. They listened a lot.”

Dean of students Marlin Nabors, vice provost for student affairs Carla Panzella and associate dean for student engagement and professional development Karin Asher were the administrative voices that attended the dinner with Pitt Republican leadership.

According to Milston, this was the first time many of his fellow board members had met with Pitt administrators, which made the discussion very productive.

“We had a lot of conversation, and the most important thing is that the [Pitt] leadership was very receptive and willing to hear us on pretty much anything we brought up,” Milston said. “[They] were not necessarily saying that every single proposal we brought up as a way to fix things can be implemented. But they were very keen on listening to us and hearing what we had to say.”

Olivia Pinocci-Wrightsman, co-president of College Democrats at Pitt and a senior political science major, said administrators have also been meeting with College Democrats to have “open” discussions throughout the semester.

“They’ve worked equally with Democrats and Republicans and their support for our ability to work together and separately on this campus, sharing our values and viewpoints, has been very helpful,” Pinocci-Wrightman said.

Pinocci-Wrightman said the administration is particularly helpful for political groups if they have an incident or other problems, especially due to the nation’s “ever-changing political climate.”

“They understand the heightened environment we’re in right now and want to make sure that we have resources and know that they’re always an open door,” Pinocci-Wrightman said.

Jared Stonesifer, a University spokesperson, said student affairs leadership meets with all types of student organizations throughout the academic year — sometimes over dinner and sometimes through more informal meetings.

“These conversations serve a variety of purposes, including routine check-ins, follow-ups on concerns and opportunities to learn more about students’ interests and priorities,” Stonesifer said. “These meetings are a standard and ongoing practice.”

Across the U.S., universities have been grappling with issues of free speech for their faculty, staff and students, especially for comments regarding the death of Charlie Kirk. Currently, no faculty or staff members at Pitt have been disciplined for controversial comments regarding any topic, according to Stonesifer.

The guidelines that Pitt follows for protecting academic freedom and freedom of expression for faculty, staff and students can be found at the Office of the Provost website.

Both Pitt Republicans and Pitt Democrats leaders said neither group has felt like they are unable to voice their political opinions for fear of administrative repercussions. As students at a public University, Milston said club members are able to voice their opinions.

“Free speech means that we can say things,” Milston said. “Sure, maybe the [Pitt] administration disagrees with us on some of it. But at the end of the day, we’re here to work together with each other. Our club could not do the things we do without their support.”

Pinocci-Wrightsman said the College Democrats at Pitt have never felt worried about direct consequences from the University administration.

“We are acutely aware that they can’t prohibit anything from happening. They can’t work retrospectively,” Pinocci-Wrightsman said. “We are very careful about what we say, not in the sense that we limit our values or viewpoints, but just making sure that the way we engage in dialogue is kind, empathetic and non-confrontational.”

According to Pinocci-Wrightsman, the Pitt Democrats are sympathetic to the current “lack of flexibility” that the Pitt administration may have due to potential fears of federal funding cuts, such as if DEI language is used.

“The beauty of higher education is that it’s meant to be aided by the federal government, not stifled by it,” Pinocci-Wrightsman said. “It’s meant to be an independent body that gets the resources it needs when necessary from the government.”

Though she is understanding of the current political climate, Pinocci-Wrightsman wishes Pitt would be more vocal against some of the federal government’s policies.

“There’s mixed feelings because we want more and we want better, but we also understand the extraordinary pressures they’re facing from the federal government and the Trump administration right now,” Pinocci-Wrightsman said.