Pitt men’s basketball starts season sleeping but regains control to beat Youngstown State 74-59

Once again, the Pitt men’s basketball team started a game sleeping. Youngstown State went up 14-6 within the first five minutes of the game. The Panthers eventually came back to win their season opener 74-59 in a dominant second half.

The Penguins — just like any other team this year — took advantage of the sleepy Panthers early on. Two early travels from Panthers first-year guard Omari Witherspoon led the Panthers to a 7-3 deficit. Youngstown State’s senior guard Cris Carroll extended this lead with a strong and-one take, putting the Penguins up 12-6.

Youngstown State kept the lead in the first half. The Penguins were able to score from the three-point line — something Pitt was struggling to do. The Panthers struggled to break the strong man-to-man defense but were able to grab 12 offensive boards and leaned on putbacks.

Both teams were in the bonus by the end of the first half. There was a sense of physicality and sloppiness from both teams. The Panthers took advantage of these fouls, going 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the first half. Tightening up the defense, the Panthers began causing turnovers and getting steals. They would enter the second half with momentum and a 34-28 lead.

Coming out of the intermission, Youngstown State started hot with a quick three-pointer from Carroll to cut the lead down to 34-31. The Panthers started this in the middle of the first half, but they began a full-court press.

After a few stops, the Panthers extended their lead to 11 at a score of 68-57. This was sadly the largest lead as the Panthers just couldn’t consistently knock down shots to end this game early. The Panthers, assisted by the “Nelson” chants coming from the crowd, got up 74-57 with one minute left in the game.

Pitt won the game with a final score of 74-59 over the Penguins.

Corhen explodes in season debut

Senior forward Cam Corhen posted a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 8-for-11 from the floor with one three-point attempt that he nailed. It was obvious the Panthers were in control of the game because of his strength around the basket and glass-cleaning abilities.

Corhen posted 35 minutes last night — a testament to his offseason training. “I feel like I am in way better shape than last year,” Corhen said. “I don’t think I could have played those 35 minutes and finished the game like I did.”

It’s good to know that one of the few returning Panthers has progressed this much and gained confidence in his abilities. The Panthers will lean on him throughout the season since they scored most of their points in the paint. They only attempted 17 three-pointers compared to the Penguins’ 33.

Youngstown State’s outlook

The Penguins played well against the Panthers, considering they were paid to show up. They held the lead for 15 minutes of the first half, but just couldn’t keep up with the physicality of the Panthers. Head coach Ethan Faulkner and his team are looking pretty good and will fare well in a weak Horizon Conference. The Penguins hit the road again to play the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

What’s next for the Panthers

The Panthers’ next game is back in the Zoo against the Longwood Lancers this Friday at 7 p.m.