New faces with a new fire: the Pitt women’s basketball team is hunting for wins this season

“If you want to be great, you come to the University of Pittsburgh.”

That is the motto driving head coach Tory Verdi’s recruiting philosophy. Now entering his third season with the Panthers, Verdi has his sights set on building off last year’s momentum and starting strong. After recording 13 wins — the most in recent program history — Pitt women’s basketball is aiming to turn its cultural shift into consistent success on the court.

Verdi has emphasized bringing in a strong culture, as well as having a good buy-in and the right players, and this year’s roster reflects that vision. With 10 new faces, including seven first-years and several transfers alongside four returning players, Pitt enters the 2025–26 season with a revamped lineup that comes with improved athleticism, versatility and skill — qualities Verdi said were missing in past seasons.

“Our roster is better today than it was the last few years,” Verdi stated at ACC Tipoff, expressing confidence in the team’s growth and chemistry. Competing in the always-tough ACC, the Panthers know every game will test their progress, but their renewed energy, deeper bench and commitment to culture give reason for optimism.

As the season tips off, the focus is on how quickly this new group can mesh and translate its potential into tangible results.

New kids on the block

This Pitt team features seven rookies this season — a significant number for a Division I program and a clear sign of the program’s ongoing rebuild under Verdi. Integrating such a large first-year class presents both challenges and opportunities. While the newcomers will need time to adjust to the speed, physicality and discipline of college basketball, their presence injects energy, depth and long-term potential into the roster — qualities this team so desperately needed.

This group has the opportunity to change the future of Pitt women’s basketball. They are young players who can grow together, learn the system and develop a culture that Verdi has tried to build since arriving in Pittsburgh. Their enthusiasm and athleticism could also bring a new spark to the court, setting the stage for a dynamic and evolving season.

Keep an eye on Nylah Wilson, the highest-ranked recruit in Pitt women’s basketball history and a five-star guard with a proven winning mentality. Ranked No. 30 nationally by ESPN, Wilson led IMG Academy to its first-ever national championship with her clutch buzzer-beater in the semifinals. Her blend of strength and pure athleticism, ability to play under pressure and scoring ability could make her an immediate difference-maker for the Panthers this season.

Transfers with some experience

Verdi also strengthened the roster through the transfer portal, adding three experienced players to the Panthers’ lineup. Junior guard Carla Viegas joins from Florida State, bringing sharp shooting at all three levels and strong defensive instincts. Junior forward Fatima Diakhate, a transfer from Georgia, adds size and athleticism in the paint, while senior guard Angel Jones from Coppin State provides veteran leadership and playmaking ability. Together, the trio brings depth, versatility and experience to a Pitt team looking to make a statement this season.

How these three newcomers integrate with returning players like junior guard Mikayla Johnson — one of just five Panthers to appear in all 32 games last season — will prove crucial in shaping the team’s identity. Johnson’s scoring consistency and experience give the team a strong foundation. If the transfers can mesh with her chemistry and tempo, Pitt could find the balance and depth it needs to try to compete at a higher level this season.

With a mix of high-profile rookies, experienced transfers and returning talent, this season is a true test of whether Verdi’s vision can turn into results on the court and could shape the future of Pitt’s women’s basketball program.