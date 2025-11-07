Pitt women’s soccer ends a tumultuous season, taking down No. 1 Notre Dame

No one expected the season to end this way, but Pitt women’s soccer stunned No. 1 Notre Dame at Ambrose Urbanic Field last week, securing the win with an 85-minute breakthrough.

Off a late corner from senior forward Margaret Wilde, junior defender Mya Archibald sent a clean header inside the left post to give the Panthers the lead. Junior goalkeeper Abby Reisz delivered one of her strongest performances of the season, recording six saves, including a crucial stop in the first half that stopped Notre Dame’s early momentum.

Notre Dame entered the match needing only a win or a draw to clinch the ACC regular-season title. The trophy was quite literally waiting for them under Ambrose Urbanic Field. But Pitt played like a team with something to prove. Led by junior captain Olivia Lee, the Panthers’ backline stayed disciplined and compact, preventing the Irish from generating the dangerous touches in the box they’re accustomed to.

A team that had put up eight goals in a single match earlier this season was held scoreless by an underdog Pitt squad that refused to watch a trophy presentation on their home field. This is the first time in program history that Pitt women’s soccer has beaten a No. 1 team.

A tumultuous season

The Panthers did not have the season many anticipated. They finished 6-10-2 overall and managed just two ACC wins, struggling to find consistency in one of the most competitive women’s conferences in the country. This was the first season under head coach Ben Waldrum, who started the season with a four-game unbeaten streak. But once ACC play began, momentum stalled. Their single conference win came against Boston College, and the team found itself battling both defensive pressure and limited scoring opportunities.

Statistically, the challenges were clear. Pitt scored only 17 goals across 18 matches, while conceding 32. The numbers — 0.94 goals scored per game compared to 1.78 allowed — reflect a team that often defended for incredibly long stretches of a game and struggled to convert in the final third.

And yet, numbers don’t show the full picture. This year’s roster included 17 newcomers, a mix of transfers, international players and first-year players. With so many “newbies” as players and on the coaching staff, chemistry and communication were bound to have their ups and downs. The season became less about immediate results and more about establishing the foundation for what this group can become.

“Our final record doesn’t tell the story of this team, assistant coach Jesse Goleman said after the final match — and he’s right.

Signs of growth for next year

Defensively, the Panthers had stretches of real shape and discipline, especially against high-scoring opponents. While there were breakdowns, including the 0-6 loss to Stanford, those were outliers for a backline still learning to play together. More often than not, Pitt defended collectively, communicated well and refused to let matches spiral.

On the attacking side, the development was gradual but visible. When the midfield found rhythm, the ball movement was sharp. Players supported each other in tight spaces, built forward patiently and created chances through structure in the midfield. The version of Pitt that took the field against Notre Dame was composed, aware and aggressive in transition and looked like a team finally discovering itself.

Looking to next season, this team has the potential to make an impact in the ACC. To close out a tough season the way the Panthers did is a testament to their potential, and if they can collectively increase their physicality and playmaking abilities, the opportunities are there.