Police blotter: Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Thursday, October 30

Officers assisted the Ohio Township Police Department with an investigation at the Public Safety Building.

An individual was issued a citation for disorderly conduct on Bates Street.

Friday, October 31

An officer issued a summons arrest for attended vehicle or property and criminal mischief.

An officer responded to a report regarding a criminal mischief or terroristic threat at Webster Hall. Charges are pending upon completion of an investigation.

An individual was issued a citation for excessive noise on North Dithridge Street.

Saturday, November 1

An individual was issued a citation for underage drinking on Forbes Avenue.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, November 2

Officers assisted City police with searching for a driver that fled from a stolen vehicle on Lawn Street.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A. One student was issued a conduct referral.

An individual was issued a citation for underage drinking on Forbes Avenue.

An officer took a report regarding the theft of laundry at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Monday, November 3

An officer took a report regarding the theft of a laptop at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

An individual was issued a summons arrest for invasion of privacy and harassment at Panther Central.

Tuesday, November 4

An officer took a report regarding the theft of equipment at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

Campus security reported an aggravated assault at Bouquet Gardens. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. Ten students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security reported a liquor law violation at Nordenberg Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Wednesday, November 5

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.