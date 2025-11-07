Pitt student charged with harassment after attempt to film female student in bathroom stall

A junior at Pitt is facing charges after admitting to police he tried to film a female student inside a bathroom stall in Benedum Hall.

At 6:54 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, police were called to Panther Central responding to a harassment report of a student filming people inside a women’s restroom on the ground floor of Benedum Hall.

A female student at Pitt told police that Yichao Gan, a junior psychology major, followed her after class in Benedum Hall into the women’s restroom and entered the stall next to her.

The student reported she saw Gan film her over the top of the stall. She left the stall to confront him, then took him to Panther Central to contact the police and press charges.

Gan told detectives he tried to film the student because he was “curious about what [women] did in the restroom from watching Pornhub,” according to the report.

Gan was not taken into custody on the scene and is being charged via mail with invasion of privacy and harassment. A University spokesperson did not comment regarding if Gan would face University disciplinary action.