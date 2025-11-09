Skip to Content
Photos: Pitt Women’s Basketball vs Drexel
By
Akshath Puli
,
Assistant Visuals Editor
November 9, 2025
Akshath Puli | Assistant Visuals Editor
Sophomore forward Lauren Rust (13) attempts to grab the ball during a game against Drexel at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 4, 2025.
