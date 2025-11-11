A guide to College GameDay for Pitt students

Pitt fans have an extra reason to get excited about this week’s ranked matchup against Notre Dame. For the first time in 20 years, ESPN’s “College GameDay” has chosen Pittsburgh as the site for its prestigious pregame show.

For those unaware, “College GameDay” is a weekly show during the college football season where a live pregame show is hosted at the site of a featured matchup, typically reserved for a ranked matchup or a rivalry game.

Saturday will be the fourth time Pitt is featured on the show — previously hosting in 2003 against Virginia Tech, 2005 versus Notre Dame and a condensed show inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the 2022 Backyard Brawl.

The show consists of analysis of the featured game and other matchups and stories from across college football. It is hosted by ESPN analysts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit, along with former NFL punter and Pittsburgh-area native Pat McAfee and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Other events include interviews with players and coaches about the matchup and a kick contest hosted by McAfee, where a student at the hosting University attempts a 33-yard kick to earn money — a lot of money.

At the end of the show, the crew and a special guest, who is usually a celebrity or athlete associated with the school hosting, give their predictions on games happening around the country and finish with the featured matchup to either the delight or ire of the crowd.

The show will be hosted on the North Shore Great Lawn in front of Acrisure Stadium and will see thousands of students and fans standing in front of the stage with signs and flags. Quick aside — if you see a Washington State Cougars flag, don’t be confused. It’s just Ol’ Crimson.

With such a large national audience viewing both “College GameDay” and the subsequent contest between the Irish and Panthers, students and fans should try to fill out the North Shore and Acrisure Stadium to show the nation what the Panther football program has to offer.

Student participation

The magic of “College GameDay” lies in its student-driven atmosphere. If Pitt students want to take full advantage of this opportunity, there are a few things they should know.

“The pit” is the premium viewing area directly in front of the GameDay stage. Students in the pit have the best chance of getting featured on national television and seeing themselves as a part of the show’s iconic backdrop. The pit typically holds several hundred students on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Students are famous for bringing handmade signs to the event, and the more creative, funny or clever, the better. Signs that reference current events, players and trends often make it onto television.

For your best shot of getting some airtime, make sure that your sign is simple, visible, original, but most importantly, appropriate — all signage must follow ESPN’s guidelines. Check out some of College Gameday’s best signs for some inspiration. Perhaps a sign or two dedicated to Pitt’s rookie quarterback? Or maybe a poster depicting a fight between Roc and Notre Dame’s leprechaun?

Preparing for GameDay

College GameDay airs on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon before kickoff. This Saturday, the show will move inside Acrisue Stadium at 11 a.m. for the selections. The pit area will be open to students beginning at 5:30 a.m., but the most dedicated Pitt fans will surely start camping out on Friday evening. If you plan on camping out, don’t forget to bring your Pitt ID, your most creative signs, a charger or two, water and snacks. Also, don’t forget to dress warmly and in layers — it is November, after all.

But most importantly, Pitt fans absolutely must bring the energy. College Gameday is arguably one of the most-watched sports programs during the regular college football season. Be loud, be proud and be ready to show why everyone should Hail to Pitt.

Make sure to monitor Pitt’s social media accounts — Pitt Football, Pitt Athletics and the Panther Pitt — for any updates or regulations for the event.