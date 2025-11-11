Pitt men’s basketball beats Eastern Michigan 78-66

Pitt didn’t let the Eastern Michigan Eagles fly on Monday night.

After struggling early on in the first two games of the season, Pitt did the opposite on Monday night. Pitt’s early 10-0 run that gave it a 16-6 lead catapulted the Panthers to an advantage, which they were able to sustain throughout the contest. From the 13:57 point of the first half until the game ended, Pitt led by at least eight points. Pitt defeated Eastern Michigan 78-66.

Minor steps up

In the absence of sophomore guard Brandin Cummings, who was sidelined because of a lower body injury, Demarco Minor, a fifth-year guard, stepped up and served as a reliable floor general. He finished with 12 points, six assists and seven rebounds. Minor made magic at the end of shot clocks, and he used his experience to make others around him better.

Pitt limited Eagle penetration

Pitt only allowed 28 points in the paint and forced the Eagles to take a high volume of mid-range and 3-point shots. The Panthers were also active on the glass, securing 29 defensive rebounds and limiting Eastern Michigan to eight second-chance points. This was because of the Panthers’ physical play down low and commitment to boxing out.

Witherspoon and Siulepa showed growth

First-year guard Omari Witherspoon and first-year forward Roman Siulepa both had strong showings on Monday night. Witherspoon drove and kicked the ball out to Siulepa for a 3-point basket — the first basket of the game for Pitt.

Witherspoon showed his ability to create his own shot. He went 6-for-11 and finished with 15 points, also chipping in a pair of assists. Siulepa showcased his dominant inside presence and athletic ability. He went 4-for-9 and finished with 11 points.

With each game, it seems that the first-year players are getting more and more comfortable.

“I’m slowly trying to find my feet. I think I’m just really locked in on the next game and what I can do better,” Siulepa said.

Areas for improvement

The Panthers shot 12-for-23 from the free-throw line. This is something that they will have to improve on moving forward, as the competition only gets better from here. Head coach Jeff Capel also acknowledged a need for improvement defensively.

“We’ve gotta be able to play without fouling,” Capel said. “We have to be able to play through being a little bit tired, we have to listen more, we have to execute harder, we have to be more disciplined. I know that our schedule is going to get tougher — we have to play better.”

What’s next for the Pitt

The Panthers will have the opportunity to play better in their first road test of the young season against rival West Virginia. Pitt will make the short 80-minute trip to Morgantown and play the Mountaineers on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

“I want us to get better. I want us to play well. I’m anxious to see how we respond to being uncomfortable,” Capel said.