Photo Story: Pitt Football vs Notre Dame

The Pitt Panthers faced off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 15, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt football fans attend ESPN’s College GameDay at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Ethan Tran | Staff Photographer)
College GameDay hosts Rece Davis and Pat McAfee at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer)
Pitt student Max Weibrecht prepares to kick a $2 million field goal for ESPN College GameDay at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Ethan Tran | Staff Photographer)
The Pitt Panthers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish line up at the line of scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Daniel Sung | Staff Photographer)
Junior linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer)
Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) runs the ball during a game against Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer)
Pitt students cheer for the Panthers during a game against Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer)
Football defensive lineman Aaron Donald speaks at Acrisure Stadium during a Pitt football game against Notre Dame on Nov. 15, 2025. (Hannah Levine | Visuals Editor)
Aaron Donald’s number (97) is unveiled on the rotunda at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Hannah Levine | Visuals Editor)
The Pitt Marching Band performs during half-time at a football game against Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Hannah Levine | Visuals Editor)
Pitt running back Desmond Reid (0) gets tackled by Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Daniel Sung | Staff Photographer)
Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs the ball during a game against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Daniel Sung | Staff Photographer)
Notre Dame football players celebrate during a Pitt football game at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Liam Sullivan | Senior Staff Photographer)