Takeaways | Pitt women’s basketball faces a 69-63 reality check after upset by Scranton

Almost unheard of in women’s basketball, Pitt lost 69-63 at home to Scranton, a Division 3 school.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, this Division 3 program walked into the Petersen Events Center and called into question the gap between D3 and ACC teams. The game was an exhibition for Scranton but counted as a full regular-season game for Pitt, and the Panthers will have to face their now 2-2 record because of it.

From defensive lapses, lack of rebounding effort and late-game regression, Pitt struggled to sustain their third-quarter momentum and ultimately watched a winnable game drift away. Here are three takeaways from this unforeseen upset.

Defense breakdowns killed Pitt from start to finish

The biggest theme of the game was Pitt’s defensive collapse. Scranton didn’t just make lucky, impressive shots — it made wide-open ones. The Panthers consistently left shooters alone on the perimeter and struggled to rotate with urgency. As a result, Scranton made 10 threes, many of them unchallenged, and moved the ball easily, finishing with 20 assists on 27 shots.

At first, this defensive issue seemed straightforward for Pitt to address. But as the game progressed, the defensive holes never improved. Scranton kept running the same actions, and Pitt never adjusted.

Even when the Panthers cleaned up briefly in the third quarter, the defensive structure fell apart again as soon as the fourth quarter started. The lack of adjustments, grit and communication on defense played a massive role in this historic upset, practically handing Scranton this win.

No effort in rebounding and 50/50 plays

Despite Pitt seeming like the bigger and more athletic team on paper, it was outrebounded all game. Scranton won 11 offensive rebounds, capitalizing on its missed shots and creating more opportunities. Panther guards often ran ahead instead of fighting for position, and their box-outs looked weak with low effort.

These fundamentals aren’t just statistical losses but also momentum and team culture killers. Every time Pitt needed a stop to ignite a run, Scranton grit overpowered the Panthers with rebounds, winning loose balls and creating extra possessions. While redshirt sophomore forward Lauren Rust and redshirt junior forward Fatima Diakhate individually rebounded well, the collective team urgency wasn’t there. In a game decided by only six points, these effort plays were the difference between dictating the game and falling apart. At the end of the day, in any sport, hard work will always beat talent.

Fourth quarter wipes away third quarter success

For a moment, Pitt had a strong turnaround. The Panthers had an impressive 23-7 advantage in the third quarter, shooting 64%, pushing the pace and finally playing assertive, solid basketball. Pitt made deep shots, the ball moved well and Pitt’s size overtook Scranton around the rim. It was the only time when Pitt clearly looked like the stronger team.

But the momentum was gone as quickly as it came. Pitt began the fourth quarter with turnovers, slow offense and the same defensive holes, getting outscored 25-13. Scranton adjusted by spreading out, forcing Pitt’s defenders into bad positions and making key shots. Pitt did not adjust. In just 10 minutes, the Panthers reverted to their old habits, and their six-point lead disappeared.

The inconsistency between the quarters is what ultimately cost Pitt the game. The third quarter showed the Panthers‘ potential. The fourth quarter showed the problem. Results like this are inevitable until Pitt learns to play a full 40 minutes with sustained intensity and effort while implementing adjustments.

The Panthers return to the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 18, where they take on Le Moyne at 6 p.m.