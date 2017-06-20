close
GALLERY: Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival 2017

Maria Heines
June 20, 2017

The annual Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival was held downtown from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18 and included more than 140 local musicians.

Jazz festival attendant analyzes a piece from Patrick Schmidt’s “Cross-eyed and Painless: Exploring Myth in the Digital Color Field” installed at the Future Tenant venue on Penn Avenue. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Roy Ayers performs at UPMC Stage on Penn Avenue during The Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Rachel B. performs at Nola on the Square during Jazz Crawl. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Stevee Wellons Band performs at Poros in Market Square on Friday night for the Jazz Crawl. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

The Avi Diamond Band from Duquesne University perform at Future Tenant, an art gallery on Penn Avenue, during The Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Jazz Festival attendees take a break from live music to grab a quick bite at Franktuary. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

Roy Ayers performance during The Pittsburgh JazzLive International Festival draws a crowd which spans a portion of Penn Avenue. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)

An audience lingers on Penn Avenue after Roy Ayers finishes his performance. (Photo by Maria Heines | Staff Photographer)



