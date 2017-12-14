DiNucci announces transfer from Pitt

Redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci has announced he will be transferring from Pitt in January. (Wenhao Wu | Assistant Visual Editor)

Backup Pitt quarterback Ben Dinucci has announced his decision to transfer, according to a Tweet posted Thursday afternoon.

The redshirt sophomore and Pine-Richland High School graduate announced, with two years of eligibility left, he will be moving to an undisclosed school in January of 2018.

“Thank you coach Narduzzi and the rest of the staff for everything you have done for me,” DiNucci wrote.

DiNucci entered the 2017 season as backup quarterback for the Panthers, but moved to the starting spot after graduate transfer quarterback Max Browne suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

By the end of the season, though, first-year Kenny Pickett took over under center, leaving DiNucci benched for the final game of the season — a 24-14 victory over Miami.

On the season, DiNucci completed 88 of 158 passes for 1,091 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

The announcement from DiNucci follows one from Thomas MacVittie, a fellow quarterback on Pitt’s roster who is also transferring this spring.



printPrint