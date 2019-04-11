Breaking: Reports circulating alleging suspicious behavior seemingly targeting women in Oakland

A Pitt Police crime alert described two men allegedly exiting a car and chasing a woman from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ruskin Avenue up to Ruskin Hall early Tuesday morning.

Pitt Police issued a crime report describing a 2:30 a.m. incident on Tuesday near Hillman Library, when two men chased a female student to Ruskin Hall. Police have not yet confirmed any suspicious activity relating to a post on social media circulating on Wednesday, which described an allegedly similar incident in the 300 block of Atwood Street. (TPN File Photo)

Two men allegedly exited a car and chased a woman from the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ruskin Avenue up to Ruskin Hall before leaving and driving away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a crime alert Pitt Police posted on their website Wednesday.

The vehicle involved in Tuesday’s incident was a dark silver Honda with Illinois plates reading “H333063,” and the two men had tan skin, plain faces, short hair and were 20 to 30 years old, according to the crime alert.

“This is the only reported incident that we are aware of and we continue to actively investigate the report,” the most recent update to the site reads.

On the Crime Alert page, Pitt Police recommended multiple methods of staying safe at night — walking with friends, keeping away from “suspicious persons and vehicles” and utilizing the University’s Saferider and Rave Guardian services.

Pitt Police did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

The incident described in the crime alert first circulated through social media and messaging platforms in a first-person account that described two men chasing after the woman. The writer of the post encouraged women to stay safe and walk together at night.

“I know plenty of us walk alone at night and have been fine doing so, so we think it is safe, but it’s not,” the post read.

Another report began circulating on social media Wednesday night about a similar, but unconfirmed, incident on Atwood Street. Junior Mary Zwaan, a student who lives near the intersection of Atwood and Bates, alleged she heard a woman screaming and called 911.

A 911 shift commander confirmed there was police activity in that area between 9:57 and 10:15 p.m. A officer with Zone 4 of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which includes Oakland, said in a phone call they were not aware of any suspicious activity on Atwood Street. Neither the University of Pittsburgh nor Pitt Police has yet responded to phone calls or emails.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.