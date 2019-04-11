Breaking: Pitt Police issue crime report for “armed threat”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt Police issued a crime report Thursday around 10:30 a.m. describing an “armed threat incident” that took place at 3250 Parkview Avenue.

A maintenance employee at the Parkview Manor Apartments reportedly told Pitt Police that an approximately 6-foot tall African-American male wearing a dark-colored Pitt shirt and ball cap approached the employee at 8:15 a.m. requesting entry to the building. After the employee refused, the man reportedly showed the employee a gun in his waistband before fleeing on Parkview Avenue toward Swineburne Street.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-422-6520 or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.