Majority of dorm security officers furloughed, but some remain on the job

Toneka Haruna has worked at Pitt for 10 years as a residence hall security officer. Now, she protects students against an invisible threat — the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haruna, who currently works in Bouquet Gardens Building J, said despite her worries about the risks associated with the coronavirus, she is focused on keeping others safe.

“Mentally, I’ll say that sometimes we go through ‘Why can’t we be off?’” Haruna said. “We know that we’re essential workers for the University who look out for not only ourselves, but the students and the staff.”

After Pitt shifted classes online for the remainder of the spring semester and summer semester, only about 500 students now remain in residence halls. As a result, many of Pitt’s security officers were furloughed on Monday, according to Traci Benjamin, a spokesperson for the SEIU Local 32BJ union that represents the security officers. The security officers, who are responsible for swiping students into residence halls, are employed by Pitt’s security subcontractor, Allied Universal.

Benjamin said the current situation is similar to what happens over the summer, when Pitt furloughs the majority of their security officers due to a smaller number of students staying in residence halls. She also said the furloughed officers will maintain their benefits for 60 days and then go on unemployment insurance.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick declined to provide the number of furloughed officers, but said Benjamin’s characterization was correct. Vanessa Showalter, an Allied Universal spokesperson, declined to provide the number of furloughed officers or describe their access to benefits.

The security officers are not the only subcontracted employees to be affected by the coronavirus. Sodexo, the University’s dining contractor of 29 years, laid off 400 to 500 dining workers over spring break after Pitt restricted its dining services options. Benjamin said these cuts were also similar to those that occur in summer, when about two thirds of the dining workforce is cut due to an enrollment decrease.

The officers who remain on the job have seen a cut in their scheduled hours. Haruna, who went from working 40 hours a week to 24, said she is supplementing her lost income with unemployment insurance. In Pennsylvania, workers qualify for unemployment benefits if their hours were reduced through no fault of their own.

She said while she isn’t overly concerned about her financial situation at the moment, relying on unemployment long-term could be challenging for her and her colleagues.

“I’m not too worried about my financial state, but — not to say unemployment is bad — but if [other security officers] weren’t here long enough, sometimes that makes it harder for people to take care of themself,” Haruna said. “This job is their rent, their light, their gas, the way they live.”

Because of the added risk on the job, Haruna said she believes officers should receive hazard pay from Allied Universal. She added that while she kept part of her hours and benefits because of her seniority, many of the newer officers were furloughed and are in a more shaky financial situation.

“Not to say we wouldn’t do this with our pay now, because we are doing it, but [a pay increase] would make it easier,” Haruna said. “Some of the newer officers haven’t worked a lot of overtime or done a lot of things to be able to take care of themselves.”

Showalter said the security company is continuing to provide security, while keeping in mind health guidelines.

“We are committed to providing best-in-class security services during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Showalter said. “We are following CDC and other government health authority guidance in our response to this situation.”

Zwick said the University can’t guarantee pay and benefits for its contracted employees, but it has ensured that all student workers directly employed by Pitt will be paid through the term and also extended additional paid sick leave for all of Pitt’s staff.

“We have urged all of our contractors to do what they can to address the impacts on their employees,” Zwick said. “Under our contractual relationships, we cannot compel them to do so.”

Pitt has taken protective measures to mitigate some of the danger in spreading COVID-19 through physical contact between officers and students. Zwick said security officers are required to follow social distancing guidelines, use protective personal equipment, wash their hands frequently and remain behind protective security areas.

Haruna said in her building the machine used to swipe Panther cards is now placed outside of the booth, so students can self-swipe, rather than handing their card to an officer. She said the fact that there is no contact between her and the students helps greatly.

“If we continue to keep ourselves safe as officers and students and employees keep our distance, I believe we won’t get it as easily as others who are socializing,” Haruna said. “Also, there’s a lot less students now, so there’s not as many people passing through.”

Haruna added that securing the building is easier due to the decrease in the number of students on campus.

“At certain times, like 8, 9 and 10 [a.m.], there’s usually a lot of movement, especially in Towers,” Haruna said. “There’s more space and distance between them, so I think it’s [secured] better.”

As far as protecting the students who remain in residence halls, Zwick said that there is enough of a security presence on campus, although he did not disclose specific security arrangements such as what buildings still have security officers.

“While we do not discuss security arrangement details, the Public Safety team continues to provide the presence needed to maintain the safety of students who remain in University housing, essential service locations including dining, research and facilities on campus as a whole,” Zwick said.

Haruna said even during this uncertain time she and her fellow essential workers will continue to remain on the job, because it’s what she’s trained to do.

“I’ll still go to work and do what I need to do for the University to stay protected,” Haruna said. “Even though people say ‘stay at home,’ ‘stay at home,’ those that are essential such as ourselves as well as cleaners, welders, we have to go outside and do what we signed up for.”