Pitt moves summer classes online as pandemic continues

Provost Ann Cudd announced in a Friday email that all Pitt summer classes will be held online as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The move comes after classes finished their first week online, due to the pandemic, after an extended spring break.

“While we would certainly have liked to return to in-person classes, it is not safe or feasible given the circumstances and time frames we face,” Cudd said.

Cudd added that there is a possibility of exceptions made later in the summer for clinical or field experiences, and that the University will announce more details soon.

Pitt announced its first case of COVID-19 in Holland Hall on Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health data from Friday at noon, Allegheny County currently has 158 cases, while there are 2,218 cases statewide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged citizens to take steps to protect themselves, such as to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, clean their hands often and practice social distancing. The agency urged citizens to contact their doctor if they developed a fever, cough or shortness of breath around 2-14 days after coming into close contact with a person known to have contacted the virus, or recently travelling to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

Pitt students can contact the Student Health Service at 412-383-1800, and Pitt faculty and staff can contact the Employee Health Clinic at 412-647-4949. Commonwealth residents can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.