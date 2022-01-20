Pitt to provide N95 or equivalent masks starting Monday

Pitt announced Thursday afternoon that N95 or equivalent respirators, which provide the maximum protection against COVID-19, will be available at concierge entrances to buildings beginning Monday.

The spring semester began remotely, but in-person classes are scheduled to resume next Thursday. Cases remain high on campus, with the University tallying 487 cases in its most recent reporting period from Jan. 12 to 18.

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said Thursday that for most people, wearing a KN95, surgical or cloth mask should be sufficient. Anyone with symptoms or a positive COVID-19 result should not attend in-person classes when they resume, the CMRO said.