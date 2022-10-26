SGB discusses sexual violence prevention committee at weekly meeting

In the wake of a recently reported sexual assault in the Cathedral of Learning, Student Government Board announced plans for a committee dedicated to preventing future assaults on campus.

“The main point of this is to be a working group to inform administrators in terms of what students want, and to better unify others efforts going on around ending sexual violence on campus,” SGB President Danielle Floyd said.

Student Government Board held its weekly meeting Tuesday night in Nordy’s Place to discuss upcoming initiatives and allocations. The board also voted on two bills about updating governing code titles and the vice president for governance role.

Judicial committee chair Leonie Finke said the judicial and wellness committees as well as the community and governmental relations committee transferred their progress toward creating a committee to address sexual violence on campus to the board in order to create “concrete and official initiatives.”

“We have transferred all our findings, recommendations and conclusions to the board and hope that they will continue our work with the same dedication to make real change,” Finke said. “I encourage all who believe SGB should continue to work on addressing sexual violence on campus to make their voices known and reach out to all board members.”

SGB held a public town hall about safety and sexual assault last Wednesday in Alumni Hall alongside Student Affairs, Pitt Police and the Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Floyd acknowledged Tuesday evening that the town hall might not have fully addressed student concerns.

“Last week’s town hall lacked panelist representatives from important departments and in Pitt’s administration,” Floyd said. “As peers, we want to be made clear, that we need more answers about what is being done to prevent sexual assault and support survivors at Pitt. Moving forward we will continue to demand change and continue these vital conversations.”

Floyd also voiced support for the Jewish community on campus as Thursday marks four years since the Tree of Life synagogue attack. Floyd said students can find support gatherings hosted through Hillel and Chabad on Thursday. The 10.27 Healing Partnership is also hosting a commemorative ceremony on Prospect Drive in Schenley Park at 4 p.m.

“We call our community to recognize that to this day, bigotry and hate fuel anti-Semitic attacks across the country,” Floyd said. “We remember all those who lost their lives and all of those impacted by the Tree of Life shooting. Now as always, Student Government Board stands strong with the Jewish community here at Pitt.”

The board also voted on two bills. Both bills were not read at the meeting, but are available on SGB’s website. J.B. 2022-4 Amendment to Attendance, Performance, and Nomenclature passed with board member Derek Dressler abstaining from the vote. This bill modified title names in the SGB governing code and changed the name of SGB’s Diversity and Inclusion committee to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.

B.B. 2022-1 Amendments to Vice President for Governance Role passed with board member Dressler abstaining from the vote. It updates the vice president for governance role requirements and related attendance measures.

Allocations

Figure Skating Club requested $2,255 for lodging and registration for an upcoming competition. The board approved the request for $2,000.

Alpha Kappa Psi, a co-ed business fraternity, requested $1,915.42 to attend their organization’s national conference. The board approved the request in full.

League of Emerging Analytics Professionals, a data analytics club, requested funds for martials for an upcoming conference, such as decorations and food. The board approved the request for $341.70, as they cannot fund food requests.

Black Men’s Collective requested $6,772.62 to fund transportation and tickets for an expected 392 students to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. The board approved the request in full.