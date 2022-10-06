Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+alleged+sexual+assault+in+the+Cathedral+of+Learning

Pitt police issued a crime alert Thursday detailing an alleged on-campus sexual assault.

Pitt police were notified on Wednesday that a female was sexually assaulted on Monday at about 4:20 p.m. in a stairwell in the Cathedral of Learning. The suspect allegedly approached the victim, pushed her, held her against the wall and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then fled down the stairwell in an unknown direction, according to the crime alert.

Pitt police described the suspect as a college-aged Black male who is about 5’8”- 5’9” in height. They said the suspect had short curly “buzz cut” hair, stubble facial hair and was wearing a dark maroon shirt, black shoes, sweatpants and a black backpack.

Anyone having information regarding this incident should call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 (Reference report #22-02874).

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.