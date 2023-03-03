Police Blotter: Feb. 23 – Feb. 28

Thursday, February 23

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, February 24

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Irvis Hall. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

Pitt police issued one individual a citation for underage drinking.

Campus security authorities reported a fondling at Litchfield Tower B. Pitt police said the victim did not contact police or file a report.

Saturday, February 25

Pitt police issued three individuals citations for underage drinking at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense at the Bridge on Forbes.

Pitt police issued one individual citations for underage drinking, carrying false identification and public drunkenness at Lothrop Street.

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at 3900 Forbes Avenue. Investigation pending.

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Public Safety Building. Investigation pending.

Sunday, February 26

Pitt police assisted City police with a business check at 200 Block of Meyran Avenue.

An officer took a report regarding a hit and run at Y Lot on Darragh Street. Investigation pending.

Monday, February 27

Pitt police arrested one individual for simple assault and domestic violence at Lothrop Hall.

Tuesday, February 28

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible hate crime/intimidation at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

An individual reported the theft of her clothing at Lothrop Hall. Investigation pending.

An individual reported her vehicle was damaged at RA Lot of the Music Building.

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at Fifth and Bigelow.