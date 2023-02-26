Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+alleged+sexual+assault+in+Bridge+on+Forbes

Pitt police issued a crime alert Saturday detailing a reported sexual assault in the Bridge on Forbes apartment complex in Oakland.

Pitt police assisted City police with the investigation, which occurred between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pitt police said the description of the suspect is “limited at this time,” but that the victim said he identified himself as “Damien” at a local establishment before going to the Bridge on Forbes.

Anyone having information regarding this incident should call City police at 412-422-6520 (Reference report #23-28830) or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 (Reference report #23-00714).