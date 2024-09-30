Couple charged after throwing smoke bombs at Knowles protest pleads guilty

The two people that threw smoke bombs during the Michael Knowles vs. Brad Polumbo debate have pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing law enforcement and conspiracy during civil disorder.

Brian and Krystal DiPippa of Regency Square were originally charged with three indictments of obstructing law enforcement and conspiracy after they threw two smoke bombs and a firework into the line of attendees during a protest outside the event, resulting in a public safety emergency being issued by the University. Several officers were injured as a result of the attack.

Krystal DiPippa, 42, pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Jagan Nicholas Ranjan to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and Brian DiPippa, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Judge Ranjan scheduled sentencing for Jan. 6, 2025. The law requires a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, regarding each charge. According to federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentences imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants. Brian DiPippa has been held in custody since his arrest on June 30 and is currently pending sentencing.

University Media Relations declined to comment on the effect these arrests will have on the campus community.