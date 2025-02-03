SGB releases statement about SJP conduct hearing process

Student Government Board issued a statement on Saturday evening regarding the conduct hearing process and the University’s communication with Students for Justice in Palestine at Pitt.

SJP is set to have a conduct hearing over alleged violations, which the club is challenging, on Feb. 4.

The statement, signed by 20 SGB members, said SJP leaders spoke to the Board about the “undue expectations” the conduct hearing process placed on them, including “ambiguous” information surrounding specific policy violations the organizations committed, a short deadline to create a defense and confusion around asking questions about the conduct hearing process.

The statement noted that SJP’s members primarily consist of Arab, Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish and LGBTQIA+ students and the club’s status as the only registered Palestinian advocacy organization on campus.

“These students and their dedication to advocacy play an invaluable role in our Pitt community,” the statement read. “The Student Government Board uplifts the voices of minoritized students and expects the University to do the same.”

SGB said it was “disappointed” in how the University’s actions have affected SJP and asked the University to “reexamine” how conduct hearings are managed.

“We believe communication between student organizations and administrative bodies should be handled with timeliness, transparency and procedural cause to equitably provide all students with the tools they need to successfully engage in campus and academic life,” the statement read.

SGB said they are “committed to advocating for the right to free speech and assembly of any and all student voices” and asked student organizations experiencing difficulties with University communication and conduct hearings to contact [email protected].