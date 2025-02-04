Emeritus Board of Trustees member settles civil suit against Board

Former Pitt Board of Trustees member John Pelusi and Pitt’s Board of Trustees have reached a lawful agreement regarding Pelusi’s legal action against the Board’s alleged attempts to restrict him from accessing information.

Both parties came to a consent agreement on Jan. 31 in which Pelusi was restored as Emeritus Trustee. The court’s verdict states Pelusi will not have access to executive board sessions or materials, contrary to what he originally filed in regards to.

Pelusi filed a lawsuit in December 2024 against the board and chairperson John Verbanac. Pelusi alleged he was denied access to information regarding University policies, including name, image and likeness regulations. He claimed he was “silenced” and unlawfully excluded from board activities in retaliation for his criticism of University athletic policies.

The Board of Trustees said in a court document from December 2024 that emeritus trustees do not hold the oversight or management responsibilities that active voting members do. Attorney Anthony Cillo, representing Verbanac and the board, stated that Pelusi acted as if he had voting authority, which led to his suspension.

Both parties decided that Pelusi “shall not have access to any Executive Session[s] of the Board” and “shall be subject to all confidentiality obligations.” Neither side nor its representatives are permitted to make public statements regarding this legal proceeding.

A status conference before a court to ensure both parties’ roles are maintained and in order is scheduled for the end of April.