SGB plans asynchronous classes on future election days, hears concerns from student organizations

At its weekly meeting in Nordy’s Place, Student Government Board announced plans for asynchronous classes on all future federal Election Days and heard concerns from the Student Disability Coalition regarding issues with University administration.

Ensuring students are able to vote has been an important SGB concern, especially after the 2024 presidential election. Last year was the first time the university decided to hold classes asynchronously on an election day.

At a previous meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Board member Andrew Elliot discussed how SGB will continue to work for asynchronous election days in the future.

“Last year, an SGB board member worked really hard to get classes held asynchronously on Election Day. There’s still pushes around campus to get classes off on Election Day,” Elliot said on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Community and Government Relations (CGR) Committee Chair Marley Pinsky met with University administration this week to discuss the possibility of introducing asynchronous classes on future election days.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with additional admins further and continuing these conversations about promoting civic engagement,” Pinsky said.

At the meeting’s first open floor, Max Wasserman, senior civil engineering major and president of Student Disability Coalition, raised concerns about how University administration has recently treated student organizations, especially civic advocacy groups.

“I can’t help but feel like student organizations like mine can and will be next to face these kinds of attacks,” Wasserman said. “As students we can’t expect [SGB] to keep playing nice [towards administration]. They don’t respect us. We shouldn’t keep giving them the time of day.”

Wasserman recalled the University’s treatment towards Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) in recent weeks, with potential suspension and hazy conduct hearing processes being primary concerns.

“[SJP] faced suspension for studying in the library, minding their own business, and harming no one,” Wasserman said. “That sends the message that if any student group says or does something the admin decides they don’t like, we will be targeted. We will have the rules twisted and bent against us and be attacked on flimsy evidence and trumped up charges.”

In previous interviews, Wasserman said he believes the University “systematically” fails its disabled students.

“They [Disability Resources & Services] are still a scapegoat for a University that, as a whole, is systemically failing across all aspects,” Wasserman said in 2023. “[Student] Affairs, housing, dining, transportation, facilities — there just doesn’t seem to be an area that is up to the standard.”

Board member Andrew Elliot responded to Wasserman’s calls for direct action against University administration, stressing the importance of cooperation and positive relationship-building between the two entities.

“I think it’s best for us to maintain some semblance of a relationship [with administration] so we have our foot in the door to bring up concerns as they arise,” Elliot said. “It’s not as satisfying as the conclusion we all hope for, but it’s definitely the reality we have to bear with.”

Mayer ended the meeting affirming that SGB’s mission is to support all students and urged students to reach out with any issues they may have.

“No matter what group they identify with, we want to make sure everyone has a place here at Pitt,” Mayer said. “If you guys have any concerns, please come to SGB. We are here to uplift all student voices.”

Allocations:

Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students requested $11,398 to attend an event. The board modified and approved this request to $3,002.88.

Japanese Student Association requested $12,513.87 to hold an event. The board modified and approved this request to $12,034.13.

Delta Epsilon Mu requested $4,265 to pay national dues. The board approved this request in full.

Human Resources Management Club requested $4,711.08 to attend an event. The board approved this request in full.

Asian Christian Fellowship requested $3,435.95 for a transportation fee. The board modified and approved the request to $3,400.

Handball Club requested $2,590 for new jerseys. The board modified and approved this request to $1,616.87.

American Mock World Health Organization requested $2,043.82 to attend an event. The board approved this request in full.