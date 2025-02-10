Guide to navigating SGB’s 2025 election ballot

Nine candidates across three slates are competing for seven board seats, and four candidates are running for president and vice president in the 2025 Student Government Board elections.

Candidates for board positions with similar agendas have formed three slates — Rooted, Ignite, and Thrive SGB, which function like political parties. While slate members campaign together based on shared goals, they run as individual candidates, not as official running mates.

Students can vote for one presidential ticket and up to three board members on Mar. 11. Voting will occur from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. via an electronic ballot sent to students’ emails, and results will be announced during SGB’s weekly public meeting in Nordy’s Place on Mar. 11.

Presidential Candidates

Four candidates are on the executive ballot for president and vice president this year — Marley Pinsky, running with VP candidate Olivia Budike, and Mercy Akanmu, running with VP candidate Evan Levasseur. The president-elect will serve as the primary advocate for the student body, while the vice president will oversee the executive board’s activities.

Pinsky and Budike’s initiatives focus on advocating for renter’s rights, improving safety and transportation on campus and increasing transparency within SGB.

“I’ve seen how poor [housing] conditions are in Oakland,” Pinsky, a sophomore urban planning major and current chair of SGB’s community and governmental relations committee, said. “A lack of affordable on-campus housing subjects students to predatory landlords and decaying housing conditions.”

Budike, a sophomore political science major who served as SGB’s facilities and transportation chair this year, plans to continue some of her current initiatives, such as expanding POGOH bikes and advocating for pedestrian safety.

“My platform is defined by safety, accessibility and empowerment,” Budike said. “Financial insecurity, limited accessibility to valuable resources and concerns about student safety are issues that plague the student body.”

Akanmu and Levasseur aim to increase funding for student organizations by increasing the allocations budget, supported by the student activities fee. This mandatory fee, paid by all undergraduate students, helps finance campus events, club activities, trips and student-led projects.

“This year, the allocations committee has struggled to keep up with high volume of requests,” Akanmu said. “We want to advocate for an increase in the student activities fund, allowing more students to receive the funding they deserve.”

Levasseur said he plans to continue his work with Pitt Eats to improve the dining conditions on campus.

“I have a great relationship with Pitt Eats, and a ton of progress has been made throughout this year,” Levasseur said. “I’m super excited to continue this partnership in the future.”

The Rooted Slate

Andrew Elliott, Shanthi Bhaskar and Kylie Baker comprise The Rooted Slate. The slate’s campaign intends to “work closely with student groups to better represent their needs with administration.”

Elliott, a junior biochemistry major and current executive board member, aims to make administrators more receptive to students and to make SGB more approachable for them.

“I would like to give students a direct path to speak to administrators,” Elliott said. “I strive to make SGB more accessible to student organizations and to allow for more cooperation between student leaders on campus.”

Bhaskar, a junior computational biology major and current board member, said she’ll focus on promoting changes that make student-led activities “more supported and sustained.”

“Our goal isn’t just to introduce new initiatives, but to empower students to take action and ensure their efforts lead to tangible change,” Bhaskar said. “We believe by working together, we can create a stronger, more connected campus where all students feel heard and supported.”

Baker, a sophomore political science major and current executive vice chair for SGB’s community and governmental relations committee, plans to focus on sexual assault prevention organizations and improve access to affordable food.

“Many great organizations on campus are already working towards these goals. As a board member, I would seek to help them obtain funding and attention,” Baker said.

The Ignite Slate

The Ignite Slate consists of candidates Bryce Presser and Sofia Doval. According to Presser, the slate’s campaign is focused on bringing “fresh perspectives” to SGB and “closing gaps” in resources and representation. Presser and Doval plan to expand mental health resources and strengthen DEI programs if elected.

“Our initiatives align closely with the mission of SGB, which is to represent and serve the student body by fostering positive change on campus,” Presser, a first-year nursing major and current SGB first-year council member, said. “Our slate is dedicated to ensuring that Pitt remains a place of progress, equity and student-driven change.”

Presser hopes to expand student support systems, such as access to counseling and other university resources.

“I aim to make mental health a top priority, not an afterthought,” Presser said. “I’ll be advocating for increased funding, awareness and expansion of wellness rooms.”

The Thrive SGB Slate

The Thrive SGB Slate consists of candidates Rachel Smookler, Camdyn Mahler and Siya Saraswat. The slate’s main focuses include expanding LGBTQ+ resources and ensuring transportation safety.

“[We] are deeply invested in the wellness of students, which includes more than just physical and mental health,” Mahler, a sophomore political science major and current vice chair of SGB’s community and governmental relations committee, said. “We want to make Pittsburgh as safe as we can for the wellbeing of its students.”

Mahler said the slate intends to “connect directly” with students to learn more about their needs and concerns.

“[Student] voices should be at the center of what SGB does, and as a board member, I can build the bridge between what students need from their school and what their school gives them,” Mahler said.

Smookler and Saraswat did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Pitt News.

Independent Candidate

Simran Kulkarni is running for a board member position as an independent candidate. Kulkarni did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Pitt News.