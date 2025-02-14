Opinion | Best things to do for Valentine’s Day if you’re single

Feeling single? It’s OK — me too!

Even though Valentine’s Day is coming up, if you’re single, there are still plenty of things to do. Whether that’s being with your friends or treating yourself, there is no reason to mope around feeling sad. Being not single is awesome, but being single is awesome as well.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, a few of my friends and I are going to Urban Tap for a Valentine’s brunch. They do this every year, and reservations run out quickly, but some reservations become available here and there. Going out with your friends is super fun any time of the year, but around Valentine’s Day, it’s always a great reminder that there is love in your life.

There are plenty of places to go where you do not necessarily need a partner. You can get your nails done, see a movie or go to a bar or restaurant. I personally think Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and the Waterfront are great places to go to keep yourself busy, whether that is by yourself or with friends.

Another idea you can do is have a movie night with yourself or some friends. Some romantic movies to watch to get you in the love day mood include “When Harry Met Sally,” which is my favorite movie of all time, “She’s the Man,” “She’s All That,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Pretty in Pink” and “He’s Just Not That Into You.”

To go with watching some movies, you could also make some treats. There are many recipes on Pinterest, or if you have some signature recipes, use those. Chocolate-covered strawberries and pretzels are a great idea if you want something easy. If you’re up to using your oven, you can bake cookies, a cake, cupcakes and more. You can also make drinks with your friends, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Make the hangout into a potluck. If you are up for some more fun, there is nothing wrong with playing some board games. You could spend hours playing Monopoly, Cards Against Humanity or We’re Not Really Strangers if you want to have a cry — there are many different games to play.

If you want to make your apartment an art studio for you and your friends, you can paint or even decorate some clay pottery. Even if you’re not that good at painting, you’ll still make a memory and have a cool keepsake from the evening. If you want to do a gift exchange with friends, like a white elephant exchange or a Jellycat exchange, do that as well. Jellycats have gotten really popular lately, and who doesn’t love another plushy to add to their collection? You can show some extra appreciation to your friends and get a little gift back.

Overall, don’t be sad if you’re single on Valentine’s Day. There are plenty of things to do by yourself and with your friends. Treat yourself to some fun and enjoy Valentine’s Day. Buy yourself flowers and sweet treats.

Have some more ideas? Send them to Irene at [email protected].