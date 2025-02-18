Note to Self // Self-Love

Note to self — with this month being known as the “month of love,” it can be hard for people who do not have a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with. The media tells us we need to be making chocolate-covered strawberries, building Lego flowers, or going to exquisite restaurants this month, or we are doing it wrong. I feel that this is nonsense. I am lucky enough to have a boyfriend to spend Valentine’s Day with, but he should not be my top priority, and neither should anyone else’s partner — our priorities this month should be focusing on self-love. We cannot love anyone else until we love ourselves. I am sure anyone can google what to get their special someone for Valentine’s Day, but no one mentions the importance of self-love.

Since it’s wintertime, I already feel a sense of “seasonal depression” because the skies are gloomy, the air is cold and there is nothing fun to do. I need vitamin D and the beach — the snow is just not for me. I know I cannot just rot away inside because I do not like the weather, which is why it is important to prioritize myself. Doing things I love like coloring, singing, going to the gym or hanging out with friends are just little ways to improve my mood — creating vision boards of summer, rewatching childhood movies or setting up my career goals help as well. There are so many ways to take care and love yourself this month.

I know it can be hard to be alone, but as long as you have yourself and a few good friends, you are never truly alone. There is so much beauty to be found in February. I mean, if you are anything like me, you noticed that everything inside stores is pink — my favorite color. Go buy yourself that pink teddy bear or the new Valentine’s Day cake pop at Starbucks. Take yourself and even some friends on a shopping date to the mall, and make some chocolate-covered strawberries with your girls.

When I made strawberries with my best friend a few years ago, I knew that would always be a core memory for me. My friends and I work so hard at achieving our goals, even just doing the basic things like waking up in the morning on days when we really do not feel like it. We do not always get the praise we deserve and that is OK — we can reward ourselves for these accomplishments instead.

My go-to guide for a perfect Valentine’s Day or even a regular day for myself — not by myself because that sounds too lonesome — would be to wake up and do my skincare. I would use that face mask I have been saving for a special occasion. I would make sure I am wearing a cute matching pajama set and a fun skincare headband. I would go to Starbucks and get my favorite drink, hang out with the girls, get food and watch a movie. The most amazing thing about this is that it can be on any day, and it is not limited to just Valentine’s Day. Everyone deserves self-love and a day to feel special. Listening to what my mind and body are telling me for just one day is not self-love, learning balance and taking care of what my mind is telling me is self-love, telling myself positive affirmations and doing things that make me feel good is self-love. When anyone learns to love themselves that wholly is when they can fully love someone else. This is how to make the month of love the best month for myself and anyone. February 14th does not have to be a day people dread, February does not have to feel like the longest month of the year, and the wintertime does not have to feel dreadful and mundane when we remember to love ourselves and treat ourselves to what we love.