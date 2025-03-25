Opinion | Pitt student staples that didn’t win TPN’s ‘Best Of’ this year

University of Pittsburgh students have spoken, and the results for the best Pittsburgh and Oakland staples are in! Unfortunately, the opinions desk can never just be happy with the results, so we have to share a few of our favorites who didn’t quite win TPN’s “Best Of” poll.

Tamarind Flavor of India // Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor

Listen, I won’t pretend like I would know if I have had real, truly authentic Indian food. But I know what my taste buds like, and I know they love Tamarind Flavor of India.

Situated on the first floor of a bright red, older Pittsburgh home on Craig Street in North Oakland, Tamarind has stolen my heart and so much of my money. I definitely have location bias — I live directly in front of the restaurant, and the smells that drift into my apartment’s parking lot inspire a deep craving only a rich bowl of tikka masala can satisfy. However, I really do think Tamarind is the greatest Indian restaurant in Oakland.

Not only is the food delectable — I highly recommend the mutter paneer or the mirchi bajji — but the deals are what really take the place to the next level. On Wednesdays, they do a percentage off your entree if you bring your student ID. I personally take advantage of their Sunday dinner-for-two deal where you get two entrees, an appetizer and a basket of naan for $30. You can usually find my good friend Catherine and me there engorging on the delicious curries and spicy appetizers. If you haven’t been, I highly recommend it!

Page’s Dairy Mart // Irene Moran, Senior Staff Writer

Located on 4112 East Carson St. not too far from Pitt’s campus, and only eight minutes from my South Oakland apartment, is Page’s Dairy Mart. If you want incredible, cheap ice cream, this family-owned and operated business is the place to go.

Page’s opened in 1951, and if you go there, you will notice that they have posters explaining the history behind this little spot. It is a walk-up-to-the-window ice cream shop that also sells burgers, hoagies and more. It is not open year-round, but they usually close in October and reopen in March. Even when the weather is cold, people still stand in line to get some good ice cream.

Though the long line may seem intimidating at times, it’s a key part of the Page’s experience. Even if it wasn’t, I would wait a while to get this ice cream — that’s how good it is.

Hello Bistro // Emma Hannan, Contributing Editor

I am unfortunately vegetarian. Truthfully, it’s not really out of morals. I just don’t like the taste of meat. When I go to restaurants, it’s often a struggle to find food I enjoy, as some restaurants limit vegetarian options to one or two entrees. While Hello Bistro primarily offers salads, my God, do I love it. Most of the time, I get a build-your-own salad with egg and tofu for some protein, lots of toppings and a dousing of ranch. However, when I feel like switching it up, I go with the Thai peanut salad or the Fiesta. All of this of course comes with a side of fries, because what’s a salad without them?

If you’re not in the mood for lettuce, you can also go with a pasta salad or wrap option, and for my fellow vegetarians, they offer a couple burger options with a Beyond Burger patty. And they take off-campus dining dollars. For students like myself who are still left with $300 to spend in the span of a month, I would highly recommend taking a visit over there for some delicious food without spending “real” money.

Thai and Noodle Outlet // Thomas Riley, Opinions editor

Not only is Thai and Noodle Outlet my favorite Thai place in Pittsburgh, it is possibly my favorite restaurant period in Pittsburgh. Ordinarily, I would try to point to something specific that makes this restaurant so amazing — a special spice in the dishes, a weekly deal, exceptional ambience — but Thai and Noodle Outlet simply has the “it” factor. It’s just delicious, and I have never gotten sick of it even though I’ve been eating there regularly for the past three years.

They do have lunch discounts, which is always nice, and their location in Squirrel Hill is very easy to get to by bus. I have spent much of my undergraduate life fixating on a specific takeout spot, raving endlessly about it, and then eventually allowing it to fade into obscurity as my tastes change, but Thai and Noodle Outlet has been one of the few constants in my life that has never disappointed.

It’s a great place to grab some takeout for yourself or perhaps to take your date before seeing a movie together at the Manor. Personally, I’ve always found our copy chief looks rather cute sitting across from me in that quaint little restaurant on Forbes Avenue.