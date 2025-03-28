Editorial | There is no place for Nazism in the city of Pittsburgh

In an era of performative activism and Instagram repost warriors, Pitt students and the Pittsburgh community have a real chance to make a difference and speak up for what they believe in — that Nazism has no place in our city.

Mario’s Saloon’s South Side bar recently came under fire from the Pittsburgh community for employing Scott Siverts, a pro-Nazi, alt-right conservative podcast host, who was making “disparaging remarks about Black and Jewish people” in his podcast posted online to social media.

Pittsburgh-centric social media platforms warned their followers about Siverts and the Mario’s Saloon that employs him, calling for a boycott of all three Mario’s locations in the city. Mario’s responded in an Instagram post, saying “Mario’s will continue to employ and serve all of Pittsburgh in a safe and respectful environment in all 3 Pittsburgh locations.”

It should go without saying that no bar or other employer in Pittsburgh should be employing and protecting known neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Not only is it morally wrong for a variety of reasons, but it also reflects poorly on the employer and its image in the community. Pittsburgh is a vibrant city with a large number of Black and Jewish residents who do not need to be fearful of the intentions of the local bar across town or down the street. All citizens, regardless of race or religion, deserve to feel safe in the city of Pittsburgh, and employing a known Nazi and dangerous conspiracy theorist does not harbor those sentiments.

The latest news on the matter is that Mario’s placed Siverts in an indefinite suspension as Mario’s “work[s] through understanding his role in the conversation on the podcast.”

Pittsburgh citizens deserve more. Pittsburgh citizens deserve bars that are safe and welcoming, and Pittsburgh citizens deserve businesses that stand firmly against hate and bigotry. Boycotts of the three Mario’s locations are still taking place, as many find “indefinite suspension” not serious enough of a punishment and are looking for Siverts to get fired altogether.

This is not just about one bar or one employee — it’s about setting a precedent that our city will not tolerate or welcome hate in any form. True activism means holding businesses accountable and ensuring that Pittsburgh remains a place where all residents feel safe and valued.

