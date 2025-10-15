SGB announces menstrual equity proposal, addresses shuttle unreliability 

Student Government Board announced plans for a menstrual equity initiative and acknowledged problems regarding Pitt shuttles’ timeliness during its weekly meeting Tuesday night at Nordy’s Place.

Board members Kylie Baker and Rachel Smookler announced they are working with You & MEI to sponsor a menstrual equity initiative in order to increase access to menstrual products across campus.

“Menstrual equity is health care, and it should be taken care of like health care concerns,” Baker said.

Smookler said SGB will send their proposal to relevant administrative bodies to obtain University funding.

Jorja Fleming, chair of the Campus Operations and Innovation committee, addressed continued concerns regarding the reliability of Pitt shuttles.

“Pitt shuttles have been a problem in the past,” Fleming said. “[The University] is in contact with shuttle drivers, making sure they are timely.”

Fleming also said students can leave comments and concerns about shuttles by contacting SGB.

“If you can get a bus number and send it my way, I can get that to the transportation department,” Fleming said.

Baker announced that her warm clothing closet is now receiving donations.

“We are at over 20 hats and over 20 [pairs of] gloves,” Baker said. “We are continuing to look for funding.”

Board member Andrew Elliott addressed continued concerns about on-campus construction causing the closure of sidewalks. Elliott said the University is adding trained professionals that direct the flow of traffic around construction sites.

“Flaggers are now at intersections of University and Fifth [Avenue] as well as across from the [the William Pitt] Union,” Elliott said.

Elliott also said the University is contacting the City to work on a campus map to improve and notify students of construction on campus.

Allocations:

TAAZA Dance Competition requested $27,091 to attend a competition. This request was denied in full.

Interfraternity Council requested $4,995.50 for general funds. This request was postponed to the next meeting.

Club Cheer at Pitt requested $15,916 to attend a competition. This request was amended and approved to $11,629.30.

The Fann Club requested $48,465.73 for an on-campus program. This request was postponed to the next meeting.