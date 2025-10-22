SGB addresses Trump’s compact, Menstrual Equity Proposal moves forward

Student Government Board addressed concerns about the Trump administration’s compact and discussed the recently announced Menstrual Equity Proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting in Nordy’s Place.

Board member Andrew Elliott addressed recent concerns surrounding the Trump administration’s compact, and how the compact could potentially affect Pitt. The compact contains recommendations such as removing DEI from admissions to promote conservatism on college campuses.

“There was a great deal of discussion about Pitt’s stance on [the compact],” Elliott said.

Elliott said the Faculty Senate President Kristin Kanthak and Provost Joseph McCarthy, who was sitting in for Chancellor Joan Gabel, attempted to address those concerns in a speech to the Faculty Assembly.

“No clear answers were given as to the plan,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he hoped the administration would include student organizations like SGB in these discussions.

“We’ve asked to be included in that conversation as student leaders,” Elliott said.

Board members Kylie Baker and Rachel Smookler announced a collaboration at last week’s meeting with You & MEI to promote menstrual equity across campus.

“Menstrual equity is health care, and it should be taken care of like health care concerns,” Baker said.

Baker said this week that SGB completed the first draft of the proposal. She said they will continue to collaborate with University offices to promote this initiative.

“We will navigate future steps with sending [our initiative] to the proper channels in collaboration with certain [University] offices,” Baker said.

Board member Shanthi Bhaskar said Saxby’s is promoting a bring-your-own-cup initiative.

“We will continue to uplift that initiative so more students know about it,” Bhaskar said.

Allocations:

The Fann Club requested $48,465.73 for an on-campus program. The board returned this request to the Allocations Committee.

The Interfraternity Council requested $4,995.50 for national dues. The board approved this request in full.

Students for Justice in Palestine at Pitt requested $3,369.75 for an on-campus fundraising event. The board denied this request in full.

Club Softball at Pitt requested $2,140 for a competition. The board approved this request in full.

Club Baseball at Pitt requested $2,171 for general funds. The board approved this request in full.

National Society for Black Engineers requested $2,520.10 for a conference. The board approved this request in full.