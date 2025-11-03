Takeaways: Pitt men’s soccer battles to a pair of ties in last two ACC regular season games

In the final two regular-season games of the 2025 campaign, the Pitt men’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie against Wake Forest and a 0-0 tie against Louisville. In their last four games, the Panthers have earned three ties and one win.

For Pitt fans, this is hopefully a sign that the Panthers are putting good things together as they prepare for their first ACC tournament game against Clemson on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Pitt needs to capitalize on fast starts

In both games, the Panthers have been ready to go right from the opening kickoff. Wake Forest got called for a handball in the penalty box, which resulted in a penalty kick for Pitt early on in the contest. The penalty kick and subsequent chances immediately after were all turned aside by the Wake Forest keeper.

Similarly, senior defender Casper Svendby forced a spectacular save from the Louisville keeper in the second minute of the match. Pitt passed well and found opportunities for great scoring chances, but it was unable to convert those chances into goals.

The Panthers use a possession-based style of play to wear opponents down. In their previous two games, the Panthers have had 58% and 67% of the possession. In order for this possession tactic to result in wins, Pitt needs to score early in games.

The press by Pitt’s attacking players was effective

Pitt’s attacking players have done a good job of winning the ball off the opposing teams’ defenders and forcing turnovers in dangerous areas. Pitt’s only goal in the past two games came as a result of pressure from Pitt’s attackers.

First-year midfielder Grayson Carter pressed the Wake Forest goalie and forced him to have a heavy touch — as a result, junior forward Albert Thorsen found the ball and scored because the goalie was out of position.

Pitt’s press is what makes the Panthers a challenging opponent to play against. Pitt needs to fully embrace this identity as it goes forward into ACC tournament play. The Panthers can play a competitive game against any opponent when the press is effective and they get shots on target.

Effort was evident

It’s no secret that this season has proven tough for the Panthers. Before the game against Louisville, they had not earned any points on the road. In the midst of tough results, Pitt has competed consistently.

Head coach Jay Vidovitch was complimentary of his team’s effort throughout the whole season.

“Results haven’t gone our way, situations haven’t gone our way, but [the players] have come to train every single day. They’ve stayed with the process,” Vidovitch said after the Wake Forest match.

The Panthers will look to have the fruits of their labor come to fruition as they enter ACC tournament play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they face Clemson on the road.